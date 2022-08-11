Logitech launches new MX series keyboard and mouse in Brazil

THE logitech launched, in Brazilthe full and mini versions of your new keyboard MX Mechanicalas well as the latest model of its acclaimed professional mouse, the MX Master 3S. Announced in May, both peripherals stand out for promoting a tactile and silent user experience.

MX Mechanical, as its name suggests, appeals most to those who like the tactile response of mechanical keyboards — very popular among gamers — but not a big fan of its characteristic noise. Available in two sizes (with and without the numeric keypad), the peripheral follows the premium look of the MX line and comes equipped with the Tactile Quiet switches (brown), from Logitech itself.

Equipped with a battery 1,500mAh, MX Mechanical has an intelligent backlight system that adjusts to the brightness of the environment and automatically turns off when the user is away from the computer. In addition, the keys feature a two-color scheme that promises to optimize peripheral vision during use.

The MX Master 3S mouse, although practically identical to the popular MX Master 3, brings incremental improvements that are very welcome even for those who were already a fan of its precision and ergonomic design. According to Logitech, the peripheral now has 90% quieter buttons, following the same line as keyboards.

Equipped with a battery 500mAh, the mouse features a new 8,000DPI optical sensor that even works on glass surfaces. It also retains the famous fast scroll wheel. MagSpeedwhich allows you to scroll to 1000 lines per second.

Both MX Mechanical and MX Master 3, it is worth noting, can be paired with up to three different machines simultaneously via Bluetooth LE technology (Low Energy) or Logi Bolt USB accessory. Both can be configured by software Logi Options+.

prices

The MX Mechanical Mini is now available for purchase on the Logitech website for BRL 1,150while its full version (with numeric keypad) comes out for BRL 1,250. The MX Master 3S mouse, in turn, can be found in the brand’s store by BRL 720.

You can also find them for lower prices at some retailers. The MX Mechanical Mini, for example, comes out BRL 1,020 in KaBuM!, while the MX Master 3S, in turn, leaves for BRL 700 in the Free Market and for BRL 620also in KaBuM!

TRANSPARENCY NOTE: The MacMagazine You receive a small commission from sales completed through links in this post, but you, as a consumer, do not pay anything extra for products by purchasing through our affiliate links.

via TudoCelular.com