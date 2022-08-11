Love and Thunder ~ Marvel Universe 616

Marvel Studios often keeps their projects under lock and key in hopes of withholding potential spoilers about their movies and television shows. As the machine of Marvel Studios productions continually spins, this means that sometimes actors are cast in roles just shortly before filming. In the case of Hercules’ debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, actor Brett Goldstein had just two weeks to prepare for the role. As the actor recently recalled, his management team contacted him out of the blue one night asking if he would join a Zoom chat with Marvel moments later. Before the night was over, Goldstein was given the role of the Greek god.

“No, I didn’t know what it was for. I was told that some people at Marvel would like to Zoom in with you, and I met with them and it was so surreal because… it was literally out of nowhere in one night and I was so busy and was like, ‘Can you make time for a Zoom?’ ‘Yeah, sure,'” the Ted Lasso star said in a recent conversation with The Playlist.

He added: “And they went on Zoom and they just told me what you see in the movie, which is kind of like they started with, ‘So Russell Crowe is Zeus,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, okay, keep going.’ And blah, blah, blah. And then they turn around and reveal ‘And Hercules, it’s you.’ And I said, ‘What?’ Just like, ‘Are you serious? Are you fucking with me? Is that a conclusion?’ So yeah, it was as surprising to me as I think it was to other people.”

According to the actor, he then spoke with Taika Waititi and had two weeks to prepare for the role before filming his only post-credits scene.

“Yeah, when I talked to Taika, I said, ‘You know I’m basically like a skinny comedian?’ I said, ‘When is this footage?’ It was like two weeks, and I was like, “’I mean, I’m going to do my best, but two weeks feels like…’ I said, ‘He doesn’t have to be as big as Thor, does he?’ And look, on the day, I mean, I’m doing 400 push-ups that day. I was ready to explode. I did the best I could that day.”

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn and Vin Diesel.

