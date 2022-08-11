Luan reveals conversation with Gabigol before signing with Santos

This Wednesday, Luan was officially presented at CT Rei Pelé as a new reinforcement for Santos. The attacking midfielder sees Peixe as an opportunity to try to rediscover good football after his frustrating spell at Corinthians.

And before closing with Alvinegro Praiano, the 29-year-old player talked to an old acquaintance of the Santos fans. This is Gabriel Barbosa.

In a press conference, Luan revealed that Gabigol advised him to sign with the Baixada team “with his eyes closed”.

“You don’t need motivation (to play for Santos). The size of the club says it all. My friends were idols here. I spoke to Gabigol and he told me to come with my eyes closed. Santos is a great club in world football. difficult (choosing Santos),” he said.

Current Flamengo striker, Gabigol was successful at Santos. Formed in the club’s youth categories, he has played 206 games and scored 83 goals with the white shirt.

The two even played together on the Olympic Team in 2016. The duo won gold at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Already regularized in the BID of the CBF, Luan lives the expectation of debuting with the Santos shirt on Sunday, against América-MG, away from home, for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão.

Leave your comment