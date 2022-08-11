Man goes to party in Bolivia and wakes up in a coffin: ‘They wanted to use me as an offering’

Victor Hugo Álvarez was buried alive, but he doesn’t remember how things happened; young man who found him said he was covered in cement on his face and head

Victor Hugo Mica Álvarez went to a party with an acquaintance and lost consciousness



Victor Hugo Mica Álvarez, a 30-year-old Bolivian, was the victim of a rather curious act when he went to the Pachamama party, in Bolivia, he was buried alive and would have been offered as an offering to the goddess Sullu. In an interview with the newspaper Página Siete, he said that he had gone out to dance and drank some alcoholic beverages, but that he does not remember what happened afterwards. “The only thing I remember is that I thought I was in my bed and I got up to pee and I couldn’t move anymore,” he said, adding that he only managed to get out when he pushed the coffin and broke the glass, it was then that he realized that had been buried alive. “They wanted to put me in sullu,” he said. Álvarez, who is a fraternity dancer, reportedly went to the party with a colleague he had just met. According to him, when he fled, he asked a young man for help who took him to the police station, however, he did not receive the expected help. According to local media, the agents did not want to receive the complaint because the young man was still intoxicated. Álex Magne, the man responsible for taking her to the police, said Álvarez was covered in cement on his face and head when he found him. The young man who still has no answer for what happened and hopes that the case will be clarified.