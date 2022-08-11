Marcos Braz exposes behind the scenes and reveals about Rodrigo Caio’s stay at Flamengo

For the Brasileirão, Flamengo has an appointment scheduled against Athletico-PR next Sunday (14), at 4 pm, at Maracanã

Flamengo is fifth in the Brazilian championship with 36 points, nine behind the first place. under the command of Dorival Junior in the last 15 points played, the Rubro-Negra team won the 15. All this performance is directly influenced by the board that has been investing ‘heavy‘ in the market for the ball in the search for reinforcements.

But the club doesn’t live on reinforcements alone red-black. the defender Rodrigo Caio has been going through several physical problems this season that have prevented him from having a streak in the team. According to information from the journalist Jorge Nicolathe board of Dearest would be evaluating the defender’s exit, in case he has to operate the knee. The defender’s contract runs until the end of the next season.

However, during an interview for the channel ‘Barbacast‘, the vice president of football at Flamengo talked about the possibility of contract termination with Rodrigo Caio and it was quite categorical. “I won’t even let you finish talking. Zero chance of terminating”, highlighted the leader.

The team’s next appointment red-black it is in front of Atletico-PR scheduled for next Sunday (14), at 16:00, at the stadium Maracanã. Under the command of the technician Dorival Junior the team comes in a crescent, conquering five victories in the last five matches played.

