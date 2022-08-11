Montado, the most expensive and innovative nature film made in Portugal, premieres today

The film Mounted, which took more than three years to complete, is a production that focuses on this ecosystem that occupies a third of the entire forest area of ​​the Iberian Peninsula (56% in Portugal and 44% in Spain) and whose stars are the Iberian Lynx and all the flora and fauna that accompany the Montado between Portugal and Spain, producer Pandora da Cunha Telles told Lusa. “It’s an absolutely unprecedented documentary, because we shot it for three years and because never before has a nature documentary been made with such a significant budget. The project is budgeted at four million euros,” she revealed.

Margot Robbie offended by Lady Gaga’s choice for a role that is hers: “a joke”

Lady Gaga is the actress chosen to give life to Harley Quinn, a role played by Margot Robbie since 2016, in the sequel to Joker (… read on here)

The filming process had different speeds so that it was possible to “apprehend nature as it exists. A flight of a bird, a jump of a frog, these are things that, in our eyes, are a microsecond, but when we film at a different speed, we have the ability to understand the real trajectory of these animals within this ecosystem, which is something that normally we cannot see with the human eye.” According to the producer, this was perhaps the “biggest challenge” of the documentary, which is produced by Wanda Natura and Ukbar Filmes, and narrated by Joana Seixas. The Montado — which in Portugal exists in the Alentejo, but also along the Douro and the Guadiana — is one of the main ecosystems in Portugal and Spain, on par with the Amazon in terms of species: it is today one of the 35 sanctuaries of biodiversity worldwide and has 170 species. of birds, 24 species of reptiles and amphibians, and 37 species of mammals.

The Montado – which in Portugal exists in the Alentejo, but also along the Douro and Guadiana – is one of the main ecosystems in Portugal and Spain

Furthermore, “at an environmental level, it fixes 14 million tons of CO2 per year and, at this time when there is so much talk about fires, the Montado is important because it ends up fighting global warming and desertification, because it controls erosion and regulates the hydrological cycle, of the rains”, highlighted Pandora da Cunha Telles, who, together with Pablo Iraola, co-produced the film, whose production was in charge of José María Morales. One of the novelties that this documentary brings is to focus on Montado as a natural ecosystem, since normally what appears associated with Montado is the “commercial exploitation side, from an economic point of view”, linked to wine and cork, mainly . The Montado guarantees Portugal a “huge income”, of more than 900 million euros a year, which is why “we are used to seeing the Montado as an economic ecosystem” and not focused “on nature and its animal and animal dynamics”. vegetable”, as this film now does. Created by human action hundreds of years ago, to create means of subsistence and defense, and use of resources, for the populations, the Montado is a semi-natural ecosystem, to whose construction animal and plant species have adapted.

“To be able to feel what is happening, it is impossible to bring microphones close to animals, so everything was made in Portugal in a dimension of room noise never seen before”

“What is fascinating is that animals see no borders, we have eagles that go hunting in Spain and have cubs in Portugal, we have the Iberian lynx that crosses the border, which is a human border but not a natural ecosystem. . It is therefore a documentary beyond political demarcations,” he said. In technical terms, the producer says that the most challenging was the work in terms of sound and image. “To be able to feel what is happening, it is impossible to bring microphones close to animals, so everything was made in Portugal in a dimension of room noise never seen before. For the beating of the eagle’s wings, for example, we used a series of tools to be able to reproduce what this sound would be for the film. For us it was one of the biggest challenges, the whole sound part, post production, the noises, the sound montages, the mixes”. According to Pandora da Cunha Telles, the making of this documentary forced the use of a sound mixing system normally used in action films, to give the dimension of spectacularity, as is normally used, for example, for an accident or for a helicopter.

“The degree of trial and error is very high, but in a fiction film the actor repeats, here the animal does not repeat and we have to wait for it to be provided a second time”

“Somehow we treated the flight of a bird like the flight of a helicopter, in the spatial dimension of sound. Making a nature film is like making a war film, in terms of digital post production, sound and finishing.” The image work was also challenging, because filmed over three years, it was necessary to make a color correction: “The evolution of a day in the Montado was filmed in three years”. In terms of image capture, the speed of the action, like a frog jumping in the air and clinging to a small straw, is different and sometimes fails. “The degree of trial and error is very high, but in a fiction film the actor repeats, here the animal does not repeat and we have to wait for it to be provided a second time, which sometimes implies the director being in the same position, in the same place, two, three days waiting. Other times we created small baits that could be a decoy for the animal to approach the place where we were”, said the producer.

But Pandora da Cunha Telles underlines that the making of the film is mainly due to the dedication and persistence of Joaquín Gutiérrez Acha, who, before being a director, was an environmental photographer, so he has a lot of experience, and the cameras used, which “are very sensitive and extremely powerful, to be able to capture this different speed that is made by nature and that we usually don’t capture in the great Portuguese fiction productions”. Montado is a co-production with the support of RTP, Instituto do Cinema e do Audiovisual, Portugal Film Commission/PIC Portugal, Instituto do Cinema e das Artes de España, TVE, MOVISTAR and IBERMEDIA. Montado opens today in theaters and lasts about an hour and a half.

Follow Impala on Instagram