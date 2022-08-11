Most fans approve of Willian’s departure from Corinthians; see poll results

Willian and Corinthians agreed to terminate the contract this Wednesday. The athlete left the alvinegro club citing family problems and a desire to return to Europe. In a poll carried out in my wheelmost fans were in favor of the player’s departure.

The news of the player’s termination with the Parque São Jorge club was released this Wednesday, the day after the black-and-white elimination in Libertadores. About 73.5% of fans voted in favor of Willian’s departure of Corinthians in a poll my wheelclaiming that there was no more climate for the former number 10 in the team.

Another 26.6% of fans were against Willian’s departure. The votes were for the option, “No, it can be useful”, which stated that the player would still be an important part of the team led by Vítor Pereira in 2022.

The destination of the player who returned to Timão in 2021 must be England. In his second spell at Corinthians, Willian played 45 games and scored just one goal. Counting the entire trajectory, including the 2007 season, the midfielder made 83 matches and scored three times.

Timão even works to find a replacement for Willian. O my wheel found that, despite the termination having taken place this Wednesday, the board understood that the midfielder’s situation was irreversible and they have already started looking for an athlete to replace him.

*The partials of this poll were checked at 8:33 pm on August 10, 2022

See the results of the poll carried out by Meu Timão

