Mother and daughter in ‘Pantanal’, actresses analyze Ibraim’s posture: ‘Other people’s shame’ | wetland

In this Monday’s episode of Pantanal, the public met Ingrid, the mother of Erica (Marcela Fetter) and the wife of Ibrahim (Dan Stulbach). The character is a tribute to Bruno Luperi to the first version, as it is played by Gisela Reimann, an actress who played Érica in the Pantanal in 1990. In a conversation with Gshow, Gisela and Marcela talk about the characters’ relationship with Ibraim, the family patriarch who is a deputy without scruples.