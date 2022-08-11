Mother and daughter in ‘Pantanal’, actresses analyze Ibraim’s posture: ‘Other people’s shame’ | wetland

In this Monday’s episode of Pantanal, the public met Ingrid, the mother of Erica (Marcela Fetter) and the wife of Ibrahim (Dan Stulbach). The character is a tribute to Bruno Luperi to the first version, as it is played by Gisela Reimann, an actress who played Érica in the Pantanal in 1990. In a conversation with Gshow, Gisela and Marcela talk about the characters’ relationship with Ibraim, the family patriarch who is a deputy without scruples.
“It’s as if she was ashamed of someone else’s father and his absurdities”, defines Marcela Fetter. “It’s an almost abusive relationship. In the scenes that Erica has with her father, she stops being herself a little bit, she becomes more oppressed”
“She feels that way, but she wants to face it”, agrees Gisela. “Erica comes with this independence of hers, of going to the Pantanal alone, which is already a kind of confrontation with the manipulative family”
Érica (Marcela Fetter), Ibraim (Dan Stulbach) and Ingrid (Gisela Reimann): daughter, father and mother in ‘Pantanal’ — Photo: Globo
