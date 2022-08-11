Moto G62 5G launched in India with superior chipset and lower price than in Brazil

In addition to announcing the Razr 2022, X30 Pro and also the S30 Pro, Motorola took advantage of Thursday to launch the new Moto G62 5G in India. However, the Indian smartphone is superior and cheaper than the Brazilian model.
As much as the design is basically the same, the Moto G62 5G from India puts aside the Snapdragon 480 Plus processor to use the Snapdragon 695. The set also comes with options with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage by default.
The display is a 6.5-inch IPS LCD that has a 120 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz touch sampling, as well as FHD+ resolution.
The fingerprint reader is located on the side.
See the design:
When it comes to the rear cameras, the Moto G62 5G has a 50 MP main sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide and a 2 MP macro sensor. For selfies, there’s 16 MP inside a hole in the center of the display.
The smartphone is dual-SIM, has a 5G connection, stereo sound with Dolby Atmos, IP52 certification and a MicroSD card slot.
It powers the entire set, the 5,000 mAh battery with support for 15W charging, while the operating system is Android 12 and it runs under the MyUX interface.
According to Motorola, the new Indian Moto G62 5G goes on sale on August 19th. Check official prices:
- 6GB + 128GB – 17,999 rupees (~BRL 1,145)
- 8GB + 128GB – 19,999 rupees (~BRL 1,272)
What do you think of the Indian Moto G62 5G? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.
(Updated on August 9, 2022 at 9:26 pm)