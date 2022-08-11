Moto G62 5G launched in India with superior chipset and lower price than in Brazil

In addition to announcing the Razr 2022, X30 Pro and also the S30 Pro, Motorola took advantage of Thursday to launch the new Moto G62 5G in India. However, the Indian smartphone is superior and cheaper than the Brazilian model.

As much as the design is basically the same, the Moto G62 5G from India puts aside the Snapdragon 480 Plus processor to use the Snapdragon 695. The set also comes with options with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage by default.

The display is a 6.5-inch IPS LCD that has a 120 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz touch sampling, as well as FHD+ resolution.

The fingerprint reader is located on the side.

See the design: