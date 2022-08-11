Motorola X30 Pro official with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and 200 MP camera

After several leaks and rumors, Motorola has finally released its most powerful flagship of 2022: the Moto X30 Pro. In the coming weeks, it should hit the global market as the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. With state-of-the-art hardware, it features the latest Qualcomm platform and is the world’s first cell phone to feature a 200-megapixel sensor.

















The Motorola X30 Pro has a 6.73-inch OLED screen with FullHD+ resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate and 1500 Hz touch sampling, support for HDR+10 content playback, peak brightness of 1250 nits.

Its main highlight is the photographic set. At the rear, there is a triple module with a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP1 main sensor, which combines up to 16 pixels in 1 to increase light absorption, another 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module with a 117° field of view and a telephoto of 12 megapixels with 2x optical zoom. For sefiles and video calls, there is a 60-megapixel front sensor.

Under the hood, the Motorola X30 comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform, 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. For power, there’s a 4,500mAh battery pack with support for 50W fast charging.

On the operating system, it comes standard with Android 12 under the MyUx interface.

technical specifications

6.73-inch OLED screen with FullHD+ resolution

Display with punch hole and 144 Hz refresh rate and 1500 Hz touch sampling

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform

8GB or 12GB RAM

256GB or 512GB of internal storage

60 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: 200 MP main sensor 50 MP ultra wide-angle sensor 12 MP telephoto sensor

4,500mAh battery with 50W fast charging

Android 12 under the MyUx interface

price and availability





The Motorola X30 Pro was announced in China and has black and white color options. Check the official prices below: 8GB RAM + 256GB – ¥3,699 (~R$ 2,810)

12GB RAM + 256GB – ¥4,199 (~R$3,190)

12GB RAM + 512GB – ¥4,499 (~BRL 3,420)

