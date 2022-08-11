Motorola X30 Pro official with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and 200 MP camera

After several leaks and rumors, Motorola has finally released its most powerful flagship of 2022: the Moto X30 Pro. In the coming weeks, it should hit the global market as the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.
With state-of-the-art hardware, it features the latest Qualcomm platform and is the world’s first cell phone to feature a 200-megapixel sensor.
The Motorola X30 Pro has a 6.73-inch OLED screen with FullHD+ resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate and 1500 Hz touch sampling, support for HDR+10 content playback, peak brightness of 1250 nits.
Its main highlight is the photographic set. At the rear, there is a triple module with a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP1 main sensor, which combines up to 16 pixels in 1 to increase light absorption, another 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module with a 117° field of view and a telephoto of 12 megapixels with 2x optical zoom. For sefiles and video calls, there is a 60-megapixel front sensor.
Under the hood, the Motorola X30 comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform, 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. For power, there’s a 4,500mAh battery pack with support for 50W fast charging.
On the operating system, it comes standard with Android 12 under the MyUx interface.
technical specifications
- 6.73-inch OLED screen with FullHD+ resolution
- Display with punch hole and 144 Hz refresh rate and 1500 Hz touch sampling
- Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform
- 8GB or 12GB RAM
- 256GB or 512GB of internal storage
- 60 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- 200 MP main sensor
- 50 MP ultra wide-angle sensor
- 12 MP telephoto sensor
- 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast charging
- Android 12 under the MyUx interface
price and availability
The Motorola X30 Pro was announced in China and has black and white color options. Check the official prices below:
- 8GB RAM + 256GB – ¥3,699 (~R$ 2,810)
- 12GB RAM + 256GB – ¥4,199 (~R$3,190)
- 12GB RAM + 512GB – ¥4,499 (~BRL 3,420)
