Movies arrive on the eve of Father’s Day – GAZ

The eve of Father’s Day motivates a series of novelties in cinema, on the national circuit, and that also arrive as attractions for Santa Cruz do Sul. The main debut is the drama, with a connotation of suspense, The beast, American production directed by Baltasar Kormákur and with Idris Elba as the main attraction in the cast. This film opens this Wednesday, the 11th, in theaters both at Cine Santa Cruz, in two sessions in room one, one dubbed and the other subtitled, and at Cine Max Shopping, in this case with two sessions dubbed in room 2.

Elba plays Dr. Nate Samuels, a man who lost his wife, decides to take a trip with his daughters to a reservation in South Africa, where he met his wife. What was supposed to be a smooth trip turns dramatic when they start being chased by a lion.

ALSO READ: Santa Cruz Film Festival: an event that enters the national scene

Another novelty in line with Father’s Day is the national Daddy is Pop, directed by Caíto Ortiz and cast Lázaro Ramos, Paolla Oliveira and Elisa Lucinda. The dramatic comedy only opens at Cine Santa Cruz, in room 2, in two sessions. Tom (Lázaro Ramos) sees his life change completely when he becomes a father. Together with his wife Elisa (Paolla Oliveira), he gradually discovers the meaning of fatherhood.

A third debut of the day is in the horror genre. evil twin, under the direction of Taneli Mustonen, with Teresa Palmer and Barbara Marten, explores the vein that has a large number of fans. The production will be shown at two times in room 1 of Cine Max Shopping.

ALSO READ: Santa Cruz Film Festival: “It is an initiative that we want to continue to support”, says director of JTI

In the plot, after a tragic accident that killed their son, the couple decides to move and focus all attention on the surviving twin, Elliot. But what was a time to rebalance the energies turns into a battle to save his son’s soul, when an entity claiming to be his dead twin begins to take over Eliot.

ALSO READ: Santa Cruz Film Festival has 544 films submitted

Check out the complete schedule, with rooms, sessions and times:

Schedule from 8/11 to 8/17

THE BEAST (PREMIERE) By Balthazar Kormákur. USA, 2022. With Idris Elba and Leah Jeffries Genre: Thriller, Drama Indicative rating: 14 years Cine Santa Cruz – Room 1: 4:30 pm (2D, dubbed); 21 hours (2D, subtitled) Cine Max Shopping – Room 2: 4:15 pm and 6:15 pm (2D, dubbed)



EVIL TWIN (DEB) By Taneli Mustonen. USA, 2022. With Teresa Palmer and Barbara Marten Genre: horror Indicative rating: 14 years Cine Max Shopping – Room 1: 18:30 (2D, dubbed); 20:30 (2D, subtitled)



DADDY IS POP (PREMIERE) By Caito Ortiz. Brazil, 2022. With Paola Oliveira and Lázaro Ramos Genre: Romance, Comedy Indicative rating: free Cine Santa Cruz – Room 2: 2:00 pm and 6:30 pm (2D)



BULLET TRAIN By David Leitch. USA, 2022. With Brad Pitt and Joey King Genre: Action, Comedy Indicative rating: 16 years Cine Santa Cruz – Room 2: 20:45 (2D, dubbed) Cine Max Shopping – Room 2: 20:15 (2D, dubbed)



DC SUPERPETS LEAGUE By Jared Stern. USA, 2022. With Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart Genre: adventure, action Indicative rating: free Santa Cruz – Room 2: 16:15 (2D, dubbed) Max Shopping – Room 1: 20:15 (2D, dubbed)



THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER By Taika Waititi. USA, 2022. With Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman Genre: Action, Adventure Parental Rating: 12 years Max Shopping – Room 1: 14 hours (3D, dubbed)



MINIONS 2: THE RISE OF THE GRU By Kyle Balda. USA, 2022 Genre: animation Indicative rating: free Cine Santa Cruz – Room 1: 2:30 pm, Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday only; and 18:45 (3D, dubbed) Cine Max Shopping – Room 1: 2:30 pm (3D, dubbed), except this Wednesday, 11



READ MORE CULTURE AND LEISURE NEWS

Do you want to receive the main news from Santa Cruz do Sul and region directly on your cell phone? So be part of our channel on telegram! The service is free and easy to use. Just click on this link: https://t.me/portal_gaz. It is not subscriber Gazette? Click here and subscribe!