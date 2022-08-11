movies from today the 11th until sunday the 14th

Fortaleza’s cinemas have seven new films, in addition to a festival. Check below the complete schedule – with premiere, time and price – from today, Thursday, August 11 (08/11), until Sunday, 14, of each cinema in the capital of Ceará, as in the Iguatemi and RioMar malls.

Cinema in Fortaleza: “Dad is Pop”

Tom (Lázaro Ramos) has his life changed after becoming a father. Alongside his wife Elisa (Paolla Oliveira), the two discover the meanings of fatherhood and motherhood. In everyday situations, the film presents the relationship between parents and children.

In which cinema is the film showing in Fortaleza?

Cinépolis North Shopping Jóquei, Cinépolis RioMar Fortaleza, Cinépolis RioMar Kennedy, UCI Shopping Parangaba, UCI Kinoplex Shopping Iguatemi

movie times

15:30 (RioMar Kennedy)

4 pm (North Shopping Jóquei, RioMar Fortaleza, Shopping Parangaba. Shopping Iguatemi)

17:05 (Shopping Iguatemi)

6 pm (RioMar Kennedy)

18:20 (Shopping Parangaba, Shopping Iguatemi)

6:30pm (North Shopping Jockey)

7 pm (RioMar Fortaleza)

19:25 (Shopping Iguatemi)

20:30 (RioMar Kennedy)

20:40 (Shopping Parangaba, Shopping Iguatemi)

21:00 (North Shopping Jockey)

21:15 (RioMar Fortaleza)

21:45 (Shopping Iguatemi)

Price to watch the movie at the cinema

Prices range from R$17.80 for a half and R$38.80 for a full one.

Cinema in Fortaleza: “The Beast”

Nate Daniel loses his wife and decides to return to South Africa, the country where he met his late wife. He heads to the region to vacation with his two daughters at a nature reserve run by an old family friend. Rest, however, will become a test of survival when a lion tries to attack you.

In which cinema is the film showing in Fortaleza?

Cinépolis North Shopping Jóquei, Cinépolis RioMar Fortaleza, Cinépolis RioMar Kennedy, UCI Shopping Parangaba, UCI Kinoplex Shopping Iguatemi, Cinemas Benfica

movie times

1:45 pm (Shopping Benfica)

14:40 (Shopping Iguatemi)

2:45 pm (RioMar Kennedy)

15 hours (RioMar Fortaleza)

15:15 (North Shopping Jockey)

15:30 (Shopping Parangaba)

15:45 (Shopping Iguatemi)

15:50 (Shopping Benfica)

16:50 (Shopping Iguatemi)

5 pm (RioMar Kennedy)

17:30 (North Shopping Jockey, RioMar Fortaleza)

17:40 (Shopping Parangaba)

17:55 (Shopping Iguatemi, Shopping Benfica)

7 pm (Iguatemi Shopping Mall)

7:15 pm (RioMar Kennedy)

19:45 (RioMar Fortaleza)

19:50 (Shopping Parangaba)

20 hours (North Shopping Jockey, Shopping Benfica)

20:10 (Shopping Iguatemi)

21:10 (Shopping Iguatemi)

21:30 (RioMar Kennedy)

22:10 (North Shopping Jockey)

10:15 pm (RioMar Fortaleza)

Price to watch the movie at the cinema

Prices range from R$17.80 for a half and R$38.80 for a full one.

Cinema in Fortaleza: “X – The Mark of Death”

A group of porn filmmakers start shooting a feature film. In this context, a porn actress and her boyfriend, Wayne, travel to a farm in Texas. There, they meet Howards and Pearl, an elderly couple in charge of the property. They, however, start chasing the team.

In which cinema is the film showing in Fortaleza?

Cinépolis North Shopping Jockey, Cinépolis RioMar Kennedy, UCI Shopping Parangaba, UCI Shopping Iguatemi

movie times

15:20 (Shopping Iguatemi)

7:30pm (Shopping Parangaba)

7:45 pm (RioMar Kennedy)

20 hours (Shopping Iguatemi)

20:30 (North Shopping Jockey)

21:50 (Shopping Parangaba)

10:10 pm (RioMar Kennedy)

Price to watch the movie at the cinema

Prices range from R$17.80 for a half and R$38.80 for a full one.

Cinema in Fortaleza: “Evil Twin”

Rachel and Anthony lose a child in a tragic accident. Bereaved, they decide to focus on raising Elliot, the son who survived. The moment begins as a period of healing and isolation in a Scandinavian countryside, but ends in the fight for his son’s soul when an entity claims to be the dead twin brother in the surviving boy’s body.

In which cinema is the film showing in Fortaleza?

Cinépolis North Shopping Jockey, Cinépolis RioMar Kennedy, UCI Shopping Parangaba, UCI Shopping Iguatemi

movie times

17:35 (Shopping Iguatemi)

19:10 (North Shopping Jockey)

7:30 pm (RioMar Kennedy)

20 hours (Shopping Parangaba)

21:30 (North Shopping Jockey)

22 hours (RioMar Kennedy)

Price to watch the movie at the cinema

Prices range from R$17.80 for a half and R$38.80 for a full one.

Cinema in Fortaleza: “Pacificado”

Tati is an introspective teenager who tries to connect with her father after he gets out of prison. The police maintain their occupation in the favelas of Rio de Janeiro and, in the midst of it, Tati and Jaca walk through forces that threaten to destroy their futures.

In which cinema is the film showing in Fortaleza?

Cinepolis RioMar Fortaleza

movie times

21:45 (RioMar Fortaleza)

Price to watch the movie at the cinema

Prices range from R$17.80 for a half and R$38.80 for a full one.

Cinema in Fortaleza: “Crimes of the Future”

In a dystopian future, humans must adapt to a synthetic environment that demands characteristics beyond their natural state. Some accept the situation, while others try to control the transhuman potential. Researcher Timlin tracks the movements of Saul Tenser, a famous artist, to show the world the consequences of the experiments.

In which cinema is the film showing in Fortaleza?

Dragon Cinema

movie times

20:10 (Dragon Cinema)

Price to watch the movie at the cinema

Prices range from R$8 for a half to R$16 for a full one.

Cinema in Fortaleza: “The First Soldiers”

LGBTQIA+ youth spend New Year’s together at the turn of 1983 to 1984. They don’t know the future ahead, but biologist Suzano is the first to notice the signs of a disease. Without concrete information, he approaches Rose and Humberto, who are also infected.

In which cinema is the film showing in Fortaleza?

Dragon Cinema

movie times

18:10 (Dragon Cinema)

Price to watch the movie at the cinema

Prices range from R$8 for a half to R$16 for a full one.

Cinema in Fortaleza: “Bullet train”

Ladybug is an assassin who is determined to do his job right after many missions have gone wrong. He is recruited by Maria Beetle to fetch a briefcase on a bullet train that leaves Tokyo for Morioka. The problem is that he has to face several lethal opponents aboard the same train. The cast includes Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock.

In which cinema is the film showing in Fortaleza?

Cinépolis North Shopping Jóquei, Cinépolis RioMar Fortaleza, Cinépolis RioMar Kennedy, UCI Shopping Iguatemi, UCI Shopping Parangaba, Cinemas Shopping Benfica

Price to watch the movie at the cinema

Prices range from R$17.80 for a half and R$38.80 for a full one.

Cinema in Fortaleza: “The Speaker”

Guilherme is an accountant who spent his entire life in the same company. When he is fired, he realizes that he has no close friends or family. To sign the dismissal paperwork, he travels to Rio de Janeiro and decides to assume the identity of Marcelo Gouveia, a man he does not know. The cast consists of Fábio Porchat, Dani Calabresa, Antonio Tabet, Maria Clara Gueiros, Otávio Muller, Miá Mello and Paulo Vieira.

In which cinema is the film showing in Fortaleza?

Cinépolis North Shopping Jóquei, Cinépolis RioMar Fortaleza, Cinépolis RioMar Kennedy, UCI Shopping Iguatemi, UCI Shopping Parangaba, Cinemas Shopping Benfica

Price to watch the movie at the cinema

Prices range from R$17.80 for a half and R$38.80 for a full one.

