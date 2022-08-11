New challenge launched! Find out which is the real owl among them

The image is quite clear: there are several owls lined up next to each other. Clearly, they are toys, stuffed owls that imitate the real animal. However, one of the birds is real and you must find out which one it is. The new internet image challenge has many people apprehensive in search of answers.

Find out which is the real owl present in the new challenge

Ready to find out which is the real owl in the new challenge? The image was removed from social networks and already has tens of thousands of shares within hours of its publication.

The photo was taken of an animal bred at the Scottish Owl Center in West Lothian, UK. 50-year-old player Trystan Williams told SWNS: “It’s okay for people to stare at her. [coruja]”. He adds that the animal is “getting used to being admired by the public”.

Rules to complete the challenge:

1 – Don’t look at the result before trying to find the owl yourself;

2 – Take your time (if you want, set a time limit to find the animal).

Once you find the correct answer, take the opportunity to share the test with your colleagues, friends and relatives and see which of them are capable of solving the riddle. The answer is not as complicated as it seems.

What is the real owl in the new internet challenge?

If you still haven’t been able to find the correct owl, the tip is to analyze the paws of each one. You will notice that the royal bird is on the highest shelf. She is the third owl, counting from right to left.

If you analyze it, you will see that it is very different from other owls, but you have to be careful to understand the animal’s face compared to stuffed animals.