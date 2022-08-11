New Scarlet Witch Series Confirmed on Disney+

Introduced to cinema through the work of actress Elizabeth Olsen, it didn’t cost so much for the Scarlet Witch would go on to become one of the most popular superheroines in all of pop culture.

First seen in Avengers: Age of Ultronthe character’s popularity grew with each new film, but it peaked in the miniseries produced for Disney+: WandaVisionone of the most popular productions of 2021.

This year the Scarlet Witch returned in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessmovie that brought the character is the main villain of the plot and in the end ended up, supposedly, dying to destroy the Darkhold in all realities.

but the website Murphy’s Multiversehas been reporting for months that there is a new solo project about the character in development within Marvel Studios, which recording will begin in 2023.

And now the redditthrough a verified source, confirmed that the project is a new TV series for Disney+, likely continuing the outcome of Doctor Strange 2, revealing the character’s true destiny.

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The film has a release date set for Brazilian cinemas on the day May 5, 2022!

