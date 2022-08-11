With the qualification guaranteed for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores, Flamengo fans now live the expectation of Oscar being able to defend the red-black shirt. Already on Brazilian soil, the player awaits a release from Shanghai Port, from China, to work on loan until the end of the year for the club from Gávea.

Flame’s football vice, Marcos Braz said, after the victory over Corinthians by 1 to 0 yesterday (9), that there is still nothing defined.

“About the Oscars, nothing has been resolved yet. There are no signings as announced. Next question”, he said, briefly, during the mixed zone of Maracanã.

Oscar won the release of the Chinese for a “sabbatical period” in Brazil because of the player’s private issues. There is also an agreement for him to maintain his physical shape at a club, but the approval for the midfielder to play on loan at Flamengo has not yet been obtained. According to Marcos Braz, Rubro-Negro will wait for the athlete until the last day of the window, which ends on the 15th.

Still in the mixed zone, the manager was also asked about midfielder Wallace, from Udinese, who has already expressed interest in playing for Flamengo, but the Italian club has been strict in relation to the values ​​required for the business.

“Walace is a player that interested, that matters and the window is still in progress. We don’t know if he loses a player, if something will happen until the last day of the window… Any player that interested us at the beginning of the window, interests us until now”, declared Braz, also answering about having a Flamengo player being traded:

“We don’t have it, but we always run the risk of having it until the last day. And we don’t intend to lose a player who could miss us in the competitions in which we are still standing. We are well on our way in Libertadores, we will play in the third semifinal in four years. Now we will have a very important game against Athletico [pela Copa do Brasil], we hope that our classification comes out. And we will fight until the last moment for the Brazilian Championship, have no doubts about that”.

This Thursday (11), at 12 pm, at Ninho do Urubu, Flamengo will officially present the Uruguayan right-back Guillermo Varela. On Sunday (14), Rubro-Negro receives Athletico for the Brazilian Championship.