NUBANK: See the step by step on how to anticipate your card bill

Fintech allows, through the application, customers to anticipate and pay in whole or in part the invoice for the release of credit on their card. This is a modality that can help the user a lot when he needs to make a payment on credit, but does not have a sufficient limit.

However, there is a difference between the anticipation of the invoice and the anticipation of the installment on the card.

Card invoice advance

Through the anticipation of the card bill of the Nubank, the customer will guarantee access to the tool’s credit limit. See below how to release balance for purchases:

Via ticket

open the application of Nubank; In the menu, go to “Credit Card”; Tap on the invoice you want to pay in advance; Select the option “Pay invoice”, which has a barcode symbol; Adjust the payment amount to the amount you will advance or leave as is if you will make the full payment; Finally, copy the barcode or send the boleto (PDF) by email to be paid at an establishment.

via account balance

Open the Nubank app; Choose the “Account” option, which shows the amount of your balance; Then tap on “Pay”; Click on “Pay card invoice”; Adjust to the value you want; Finally, click “Continue” to confirm the operation.

The payment of the invoice by the account balance is automatic, so your limit is released at the same time.

Anticipation of Nubank’s installment

Through the application of Nubank, the customer can also anticipate payment of the installments. The anticipation can be made in different types of installments, such as purchases, loans and card bills. See how to advance payment in the area of ​​loans, for example.

In the Nuabnk app, access the “Loan” area;

Select the total amount in installments to see more details;

On the page, you can check all available installments;

Then tap on “Anticipate upcoming installments”;

Choose the installments you want to anticipate;

Finally, execute the payment in the “Pay” area.