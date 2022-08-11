Olivia Wilde claims she was purposely humiliated by ex Jason Sudeikis; Actor rebuts and quotes Harry Styles

A beautiful climate pie… This Wednesday (10), new custody documents were released for the children of actors Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde: Otis, 8 years old, and Daisy, 5 years old. In papers delivered to court and obtained by the Daily Mail, Olivia recalls the way she was subpoenaed by court, while presenting her new film “Don’t Worry Honey” to hundreds of people on the stage of “Cinema Comic-Con” in April this year. Jason, in turn, explained the reason behind the decision to hand over the documentation in this way to the ex.

“Jason decided he wanted to go to New York for the next year while he’s not working, and he wanted the kids to stay with him during this time off. When I didn’t agree, since the kids haven’t lived in New York for several years, Jason came up with these roles.“, Olivia said in new documents, released by the British portal Daily Mail.

On April 26 this year, the actress was in the midst of her speech about her new movie, “Don’t Worry, Honey,” on stage at “Cinema-Con 2022” in Las Vegas, when she received the deal documents. of custody. “Jason’s actions were clearly meant to threaten me and catch me off guard.“, said the director. The video of the moment Olivia opens the file with the process, in front of hundreds of people, went viral at the time: “He could have given it to me discreetly, but instead, he chose to give it to me as aggressively as possible.“.

“For Jason to embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this way is extremely contrary to our children’s best interests. As Jason made it clear that we will not be able to resolve this because of our children outside the court system, I have filed a petition for custody in Los Angeles.“, added the filmmaker in the archives.

Sudeikis, in turn, explained the reason for filing the custody process for his children with the actress. “First, Olivia said that since I didn’t live in Los Angeles full-time, she would allow me to spend time with Otis and Daisy on weekends and during vacations. Thus depriving me of my right to father the children during important periods of their lives… Secondly, Olivia said that she intended to move with the children to London after the end of the school year in 2023.“, said the actor.

The comedian also explained why he surprised Wilde so abruptly, while giving an important presentation: “I didn’t want the delivery to take place at Olivia’s current partner’s house, because Otis and Daisy could be present. And I didn’t want the process to happen at the children’s school, because the parents could be present.“. Olivia’s current partner, whom Jason implicitly refers to, is singer Harry Styles; they’ve been together since January 2021. The director even praised him for his performance in the movie “Don’t Worry, Honey”. Watch:

Olivia Wilde talking about Harry in #DontWorryDarling at Cinemacon: “Florence is surrounded by brilliant performances, including that of Harry Styles, a rising actor with no other career that I know of, who is a real revelation in this film.” pic.twitter.com/M1xD0dPT2U — HSHQ Media (@MidiasHSHQ) May 3, 2022

Sudeikis sought to deny the critics, who claim that his action was a threat to his ex-partner. The artist claimed that the person responsible for the process was unable to deliver the paperwork to Olivia at the intended location, due to a series of errors, and therefore had to make other plans. “I understand that the process server just did its job; however, I deeply regret what happened. Olivia’s talk was an important event for her, both professionally and personally, and I am very sorry that the incident marked her special moment.“, he added.

The relationship of Olivia Wilde, 38, and Jason Sudeikis, 46, began in November 2011. Their children Otis and Daisy are the fruits of the actors’ marriage, which ended in November 2020. Recently, she has been seen with the current boyfriend, Harry Styles. The singer and actor stars in the work directed by Wilde, “Don’t Worry, Honey”. The film opens in theaters on September 23 this year, and still has Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Douglas Smith in the cast. Watch the trailer:

