One in four young Brazilians does not work or study, says ILO – 08/11/2022

Unemployment among young people in Brazil still affects a quarter of this population, above the world average. The data were published by the ILO (International Labor Organization) this Thursday.

According to the Geneva-based entity, the Brazilian rate also indicates that more than 23% of the population between 15 and 24 years old neither works nor studies.

“Brazil has been hit hard by the pandemic, and youth unemployment has increased from 25.2% in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 30.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020, while the youth workforce participation rate has fallen from 56.6 % to 51.8% during the same period”, says the ILO.

“However, labor markets subsequently recovered, and in the fourth quarter of 2021, both the unemployment rate and labor force participation returned to pre-pandemic levels,” he pointed out. This means a youth unemployment rate of 24.6% and participation of 56.9%. “However, 1 in 4 young Brazilians remains unemployed”, she warns.

The situation leaves Brazil in a worse condition than the world average, where youth unemployment reaches 14.9% in 2022. In Europe and Central Asia, the unemployment rate for this group of society was 16%. In Asia, the forecast rate for the year is 14.9%.

Brazil also has a higher rate than the average for Latin America, where unemployment among the population aged between 15 and 24 is estimated at 20%.

Another fact that draws the attention of the entity is the fact that 23.4% of Brazilians do not work or study. The rate is practically the same as it was before the pandemic. But the disparity between the sexes is considered worrying. Today, this is the reality for 28% of women, against 18% for men.

At the ILO, the alert is that, after the reopening of schools and the economy, the return of girls to activities did not happen at the same pace as men.

This can also be identified in the index built by the ILO that assesses the underutilization of youth labor. Today, 34% of Brazilians at this age are unemployed or are not even able to go out in search of work.

But, in the case of Brazilian women, the rate reaches 40%. During the pandemic, half of the young people in the country were experiencing this situation.

“Potential workforce is defined as non-employed persons who express an interest in work, but for whom existing conditions limit their active job search,” explains the ILO.

For example, people who are discouraged from looking for work are part of the potential workforce. These are young people out of work and available to work, but have not looked for work in the recent past for specific reasons. “For example, believing that there were no jobs available, believing that there were none for which they would qualify, or having given up hope of finding employment,” the agency says.

World has not recovered and young people who do not study or work break records

In the rest of the world, Martha Newton, deputy director of the ILO, points out that there has been a slight improvement in the work situation for young people. But rates remain above the average for the years before the pandemic.

Unemployment reaches 73 million young people in 2022, against 75 million in 2021. But still 6 million above the rates recorded in 2019.

Today, 23.3% of young people in the world do not have a job or study. This is the worst rate since the ILO began collecting data in 2005.