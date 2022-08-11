One of the most emotional and sensitive films of recent years is making waves on Netflix. Meet! – About Sagas by TechNews Brasil

who accesses Netflix you often know that, in addition to the platform’s original productions, licensed titles are also very successful in the catalogue. This is the case of “Extraordinary“, 2017 movie that has conquered subscribers.

When released in theaters, the feature won the hearts of specialized critics and the general public, who highlighted its sensitivity and lightness as central elements for its widespread approval.

With the plot based on the book of the same name, the film is suitable for all audiences and presents a history full of important messages about the ability to excel, the importance of inclusive environments, the value of family and respecting people as they are. Check out some relevant information about the title below:

Discover the story of “Extraordinary”:

The central plot follows the story of Auggie Pullman, a little boy who was born with a facial deformity and underwent several plastic surgeries to improve your appearance. From a young age, complications from his surgeries prevented him from attending a regular school, and for that reason, he was always homeschooled by his mother – who was always very dedicated to raising him.

Upon reaching 10 years of age, Auggie is enrolled in a conventional school for the first time. Despite being reluctant and apprehensive about this new reality, he faces the initial challenges and manages to build friendships with other students. The film, then, delves into the daily life of Auggie, your friends and family as they face the tribulations of everyday life.

During his journey through the third act, Auggie and viewers are invited to reflect on the different personalities and challenges of each one. The plot turns to the idea that, despite the difficulties, being kind and treating people with equality is essential for community life, because after all, every human being is Extraordinary in your own way.

Meet the cast and crew of the film:

In addition to the engaging plot, another point that draws the attention of subscribers to Netflix for the movie “Extraordinary” is your successful cast. starring Jacob Tremblay (Jack’s Room; Good Boys), the title still has the presence of Owen Wilson (Marley & Me; Loki) and Julia Roberts (Ben’s Return; The Comings and Returns of Love).

In addition to them, the actors are still part of the cast. Noah Jupe (The Undoing; A Quiet Place), Danielle Rose Russell (The Originals; Legacies), Izabela Vidovic (Frontline; The Curse), Bryce Gheisar (The Bus Stop; Four Lives of a Dog), Daveed Diggs (The Bull Ferdinand; The Little Mermaid) and Mandy Patinkin (The Princess Bride; Mission Alien).

the direction of “Extraordinary” is signed by Stephen Chbosky, who has been in productions such as “Beauty and the Beast” (2017) and also wrote the book and directed the film “The advantages of being invisible” (2012). The filmmaker also participated in the script of “Extraordinary“, where he worked alongside Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; The Secret Garden) in the adaptation of the book by RJ Palace.

Watch the trailer for “Extraordinary”:

Have you had the opportunity to watch "Extraordinary" in the catalog of Netflix? What is your opinion on the plot of the film?