Pablo Marí’s departure from Arsenal to Monza could yield another R$10.5 million to Flamengo | Flamengo

The sale of Pablo Marí to Monza, from Italy, will bring profit to Flamengo. So far, the club has received 10 million euros from Arsenal (about R$52 million at the current price), and could reach 12 million euros (about 62.5 million) .

+ Flamengo signings in the window: see who arrives and who leaves the club

1 of 2 Pablo Marí in action for Udinese against Napoli — Photo: REUTERS Pablo Marí in action for Udinese against Napoli — Photo: REUTERS

The transaction for Monza, at first, will be on loan for a season, but the Italians have a purchase obligation for 5 million euros if the team remains in the first division.

So far Flamengo has received from Arsenal 4 million euros for the loan, 4 for the sale and 2 more in bonuses. In the contract of sale to the English, there were goals stipulated to increase the amount received. When Marí played his 20th game, Flamengo received bonuses, which increased the total received by the defender by 2 million euros.

If all the goals were met, Flamengo would no longer be entitled to receive payment for Pablo Marí, but, as this did not happen, the contract provides that Arsenal must pass on 40% of the sales revenue to the club – in the event that Monza pays 5 million euros, 2 million (about R$ 10.4 million) would be from Fla.

Discover the story of Pablo Marí before arriving at Flamengo

Pablo Marí was hired by Flamengo in 2019, when he was at the end of his contract with La Coruña, and was one of the highlights of the club’s multi-champion season. For the defender, the board paid 1.2 million euros. He was sold to Arsenal in 2020, and last year he was loaned to Udinese.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each Brasileirão round? Access Cartola Express!

+ Read more Flamengo news

2 of 2 — Photo: Reproduction — Photo: Reproduction

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the ge Flamengo podcast 🎧