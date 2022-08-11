Palmeiras and Corinthians make Derby for the under-17 Brasileirão; see highlights of rivals | Brazilian under-17

Palmeiras and Corinthians enter the field this Thursday, at 9 pm (GMT), at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo, for the second round of Group A of the Brazilian under-17 Championship. O sportv broadcast the match live.

Both teams are looking for their first win in the competition. In the opening round, Palmeiras was defeated by Athletico-PR, away from home, while Corinthians drew with Internacional at Parque São Jorge.

+ Table and classification of the Brazilian under-17

The under-17 Brasileirão is in its fifth edition, the fourth organized by the CBF. Corinthians owns the best football campaign in São Paulo, being national runner-up in the category in 2019. Internacional (2012), Flamengo (2019 and 2021) and Fluminense (2020), form the gallery of champions.

Streaming: sportv broadcasts live

Real time: you follow all the bids on ge (click here to follow).

1 of 3 Allianz Parque will be home to the derby between Palmeiras and Corinthians for the under-17 Brasileirão — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Allianz Parque will be home to the derby between Palmeiras and Corinthians for the Brazilian under-17 – Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Palm trees and the generation of millions (or billions)

With no more forward Endrick, who signed his first contract and now fluctuates between the professional and the under-20 team, Palmeiras continues with a generation that promises to bear fruit for the club in the coming years.

Some players are pointed out with great potential on and off the field, being a future possibility of income to the coffers. Counting on Endrick, the club works with the chance of being able to earn up to R$ 1 billion in the coming years.

Verdão’s under-17 team has accumulated several titles in recent years, the most recent of them being the Copa do Brasil in the category, by beating Vasco in the final. Endrick was the big name in the finals and won the title he lacked in the youth categories of Verdão.

2 of 3 Palmeiras is the current champion of the Copa do Brasil Sub-17 — Photo: Fabio Menotti/Palmeiras Palmeiras is the current champion of the Brazilian Under-17 Cup — Photo: Fabio Menotti/Palmeiras

In addition to Endrick, another absence is midfielder Luis Guilherme, who is recovering from injury. Both, by the way, were registered by Verdão for the Brasileirão dispute after signing their first professional contracts.

– There is no difference in pre-classic preparation. We always prepare with a lot of intensity, we always study the opponent and see where the positive and negative points of their team are and we train in the middle of that to have an extra advantage. But, of course, playing a classic is very good and always gives extra strength to play – said midfielder Figueiredo, another player who fluctuates between categories at the base of Palmeiras.

Defender Gabriel Vareta is one of only three players (alongside Luis Guilherme and Endrick) to have titles in all of Palmeiras’ youth categories. He is another popular player at base.

– I think it will be a very disputed match because in addition to being a Derby, neither of the two teams had the debut they wanted in the Brasileirão, so I’m sure this will add some spice to a game that is already played and tense by itself. only. Therefore, we will enter the field to eat the ball and wanting to win nothing less than the three points – said the defender.

In addition to the Brasileirão, Palmeiras under-17 disputes the Campeonato Paulista in the category. The alviverde team won the 13 matches they played since the beginning of the competition and is already classified for the third phase of the state.

Corinthians and a talented generation

One of the best known names in the under-17 team today is midfielder Breno Bidon, who has already played for the under-20 and who was even listed by coach Vítor Pereira for some of the professional’s games. Same case of forward Wesley, who has even debuted for the top team.

World champion with the Brazilian under-17 team in 2019, coach Guilherme Dalla Déa has bet heavily on players such as goalkeeper Felipe Longo, defender/left-back Gustavo Henrique, who has also been in the junior team, and midfielder and captain. Gabriel Moscardo.

Internally, there is also a lot of confidence in midfielder Adryan, the team’s number 10, considered one of the most technical of the alvinegra team. The squad also has a Brazilian player, but born in Japan: Gabriel Yuske, who was brought by his family to Brazil when he was a little boy.