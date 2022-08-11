Palmeiras equals biggest unbeaten series in Libertadores since 1960 – 08/11/2022

Palmeiras managed to qualify for the Libertadores semifinals after a dramatic draw against Atlético-MG, by 0 x 0, this Wednesday (10), at Allianz Parque, and the victory on penalties by 6 x 5. With the result , coach Abel Ferreira’s team reached the mark of 18 unbeaten games in Libertadores and reached the tournament’s unbeaten record since 1960, curiously of Atlético-MG itself, which went without losing 18 games also between 2019 and 2022.

With at least two more semifinal games to go, Palmeiras can isolate themselves on this list and be the team with the longest unbeaten streak in Libertadores history, with 19 games. Verdão’s last defeat in the South American tournament was in the 2021 group stage, when they lost to Defensa y Justicia-ARG, 4 x 3, at Allianz Parque, in a game in which they entered with reservations.

In this current series, Palmeiras has 18 games without defeat (8 in 2021 and 10 in 2022), following with the chance to become undefeated champion for the first time and repeat Corinthians, the last undefeated champion of the tournament, in 2022. Flamengo , which has not yet been lost in this edition, is another that can achieve this feat.

In addition to the overall unbeaten record in Libertadores history, Palmeiras still holds the record of 20 games without defeat away from home in the competition — they last lost away from São Paulo in April 2019. Yesterday, Atlético-MG reached 12 matches and equaled Flamengo, which also has its ongoing series without defeats away from home.

Biggest unbeaten record in Libertadores (1960-2022):

18 games – Atlético-MG (2019-2022)

[18] games – palm trees (2021-2022)

17 games – Flamengo (2020-2021)

17 games – Sporting Cristal-PER (1962-1969)

16 games – Corinthians (2012-2013)

15 games – America de Cali-COL (1980-1983)

14 games – River Plate-ARG (1977-1978)

14 games – River Plate-ARG (2018-2019)

14 games – Newell’s Old Boys-ARG (1992)

14 games – cruise (1998-2004)

