Palmeiras goes from Rony on the bench against Atlético-MG for Libertadores; see probable lineup

Palmeiras and Atlético-MG face each other this Wednesday (10), at 21:30, at Allianz Parque, for the quarterfinals of Conmebol Libertadores.

O Palmeiras should not count on Rony among the starters for the match in front of Atlético-MGthis Wednesday (10th), at Allianz Parque, at 21:30, Brasília time, for the second leg of the quarterfinals of the CONMEBOL Libertadores. The confrontation will live stream on ESPN on Star+.

According to Vinicius Nicolettichannel reporter ESPNAbel Ferreira coached the Palmeiras starting lineup with the same formation used at the Mineirão Stadium, last week, in the 2-2 draw. At the time, Rony was still recovering from a muscle problem and López was selected.

For the duel later, the tendency is for Palmeiras to go to the field with the Argentine as a starter in the attack. THE Palmeiras lineup should be: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo, Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael, Raphael Veiga; Gustavo Scarpa, Dudu and ‘Flaco’ Lopez.

Due to the tie in Minas Gerais, whoever wins today in São Paulo will have a spot in the semifinals. A new tie, either by any result, will take the decision to penalties.