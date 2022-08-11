Palmeiras X Atltico-MG – Superesportes

39

1 time Zaracho, Allan and Jair exchange passes in front of the area looking to open up space for Palmeiras.

1 time Allan takes a shot from the middle of the street and the ball explodes on top of Marcos Rocha.

1 time WEVERTON SAVES THE PALM TREES!!! Mariano shoots from the right, raises his head and crosses the area. Hulk spins hitting the second post and the Verdo goalkeeper makes a save in the corner.

1 time If the goalless tie persists, Palmeiras and Atltico-MG will decide the spot in the Libertadores semifinal on penalties.

1 time Palmeiras players put a lot of pressure on the referee for the penalty. The assistant, however, indicates that Gustavo Gmez is offside in the bid.

1 time POLMIC!!! Gustavo Scarpa takes a free-kick from the right midfielder in the area, Gustavo Gmez tries a header and falls after goalkeeper Everson’s collision to punch the ball away. Palmeiras players ask for a penalty.

1 time Rony tries an individual move on Guilherme Arana in the right lane of attack, loses the ball and goes down demanding a free kick. The weather starts to heat up in the game.

1 time Mariano triggered on the right wing by Ademir and throws low in the area for Hulk. Goalkeeper Weverton leaves quickly to take the ball.

1 time Coach Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras, reorganizes the team with Z Rafael as first midfielder and Gustavo Scarpa as midfielder on the left side. Ron is isolated in the Verdo’s attack command.

1 time DANILO IS EXPELLED!!! After reviewing the bid in the video, the referee takes out the yellow card and punishes Danilo directly with a red card for the sole on Zaracho’s calf. Palmeiras are one less in the fight for the spot in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores 2022.

1 time LOOK AT THE VAR!!! Referee Wilmar Roldan called into the VAR booth to review Danilo’s move on Zaracho. A lot of apprehension in the athletes of Palmeiras.

1 time Danilo arrives late in a ball dispute in midfield and sole on Zaracho’s calf. The judge gives the yellow card to the Palmeirense, but the athleticans ask for the athlete to be expelled.

1 time Danilo exaggerates the power of the right midfielder’s launch at the entrance of the area and Raphael Veiga can’t control the ball.

1 time Palmeiras and Atltico-MG have a very balanced duel at Allianz Parque. Who will take the spot in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores 2022?

1 time Ademir makes a good turnaround on the left wing for Hulk, but Marcos Rocha fights and manages to steal the ball.

1 time Gustavo Scarpa frees the half-moon with strength and the ball explodes in the barrier.

1 time Z Rafael receives a good pass in the half-moon, dribbles Jair and is tripped by the midfielder of Galo. Dangerous foul for Verdo.

1 time Marcos Rocha passes at speed on the right, asking for the ball, receives a pass from Gustavo Scarpa on the back line and crosses low. Alonso wards off danger.

1 time WEVERTONNN!!! Keno takes a free kick from the area’s beak on the left with direct poison in the goal. The Palmeiras goalkeeper takes two steps into the goal and punches the ball away.

1 time Alonso makes a good launch from the defense field on the left wing for Ademir. Gustavo Gmez arrives pushing the Galo forward and the referee calls the Palmeirense’s infraction. Chance of Atltico-MG to reach the ball in the air.

1 time Allan tries an individual play in the midfield, but is taken down by Raphael Veiga. Missing the rooster.

1 time Jair gets the worst in a ball dispute with Z Rafael and gets stuck in the middle of the field. Lack.

1 time Hulk shoots from the left lane, invades the area calling Marcos Rocha for the dribble and tries to cross to Ademir on the second stick. Goalkeeper Weverton leaves quickly and takes the ball.

1 time OUT!!! Raphael Veiga puts a pass in the area on the right, Gustavo Scarpa bends Guilherme Arana and finishes placed looking for the left corner. The ball comes out taking paint off the beam.

1 time WOOOOO!!! Keno receives a pass from Guilherme Arana in the tip of the area on the left, turns over the mark and tries a shot on goal. Weverton defends with ease.

1 time Palmeiras fans sing loudly and push the alviverde team onto the field. Beautiful show at Allianz Parque.

1 time WOOOOO!!! Marcos Rocha’s kick from the defending field finds Dudu free in the area on the right. The goalkeeper Everson quickly leaves the goal and takes the ball with his head.

1 time Goalkeeper Weverton receives a pass at Piquerez’s fire, sees Keno press him and kicks the ball over the sideline so he doesn’t get into trouble.

1 time Marcos Rocha hits the right side into the area and Gustavo Gmez deflects a right header from Everson’s goal.

1 time Alonso and Nathan Silva exchange passes in the defensive field of Atltico-MG.

1 time WOW!!! Gustavo Scarpa takes a corner from the right in the area looking for Gustavo Gmez and Galo’s defender cuts his head. With the ball remaining, Piquerez risks a shot from the entrance of the area and isolates the ball.

1 time PROVIDENTIAL CUT!!! Dudu puts Mariano to dance on the left wing, raises his head and crosses in the area. Rony plays with a cart, he can’t dodge it, Gustavo Scarpa appears free on the second stick to score and Guilherme Arana sends the ball through the back line. Corner for Verdo.

1 time WOOOOO!!! Murilo makes a good direct connection from the defensive field in the area on the left, Z Rafael dominates and serves Piquerez. The side alviverde swings over the marking and drops a bomb over the crossbar.

1 time Ademir launched into the tip of the area on the right, feints Piquerez and finishes in a cross. Goalkeeper Weverton defends without giving a rebound.

1 time It starts to rain at Allianz Parque. The game is getting better for athletes who like to shoot from afar.

1 time Hulk starts from the right lane, tries to invade the area by dribbling Piquerez, but loses the ball to the side alviverde.

1 time Jair opens the game in the attacking right lane and Mariano crosses looking for Hulk. Piquerez wards off danger.

1 time Allan tries to start sprint in midfield and stopped with Z Rafael’s floor. Lack.

1 time Gustavo Scarpa, triggered on the back line by the right, calls Guilherme Arana for the dribble, but loses the ball.

1 time The game begins at Allianz Parque. Palmeiras gives the first touches on the ball.

1 time Teams profiled in the field. In moments, the ball will roll.

1 time Atltico-MG comes to the field in a 4-3-3 format: Everson; Mariano, Alonso, Nathan Silva and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair and Zaracho; Ademir, Keno and Hulk.

1 time Palmeiras is lined up in a 4-3-3 formation: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Murilo, Gustavo Gmez and Piquerez; Danilo, Z Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Raphael Veiga, Dudu and Rony.

1 time The winner of Palmeiras x Atltico-MG will face the winner of Athletico x Estudiantes in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores 2022.

1 time AWARD! Palmeiras and Atltico-MG have already pocketed US$5.5 million each with the group stage games and qualifications for the round of 16 and quarter-finals. The winning team of the Brazilian clash will go to the semifinals with a bonus of more than 2 million dollars.

1 time REUNION! Brazilian champion in 2016 for Palmeiras, coach Cuca is back at Atltico-MG and is looking for his first victory to make the team rock.

1 time TABO IN GAME! Palmeiras only suffered one defeat to Atltico-MG in eight years since the reopening of Allianz Parque. In all, there are 2 wins, six draws and a setback by Verdo against the Minas Gerais team at home.

1 time REMATCH? Palmeiras and Atltico-MG will face each other again in the quarterfinals of Copa Libertadores for the second year in a row. In 2021, Palmeiras stayed in the draws by 0 to 0 and 1 to 1 with Atltico-MG, but advanced to the stage by the criterion of the goal scored away from home.

1 time EYE ON RULING: Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan officiates the game and will be assisted by compatriots Alexander Guzman and Wilmar Navarro. Chilean referee Julio Bascuan is in charge of VAR.

1 time ATLTICO-MG CAMPAIGN IN LIBERTADORES 2022: 4 wins, 4 draws, 1 defeat, 14 goals scored and 9 goals conceded. Acting as a visitor, Galo has 2 wins, 2 draws, 6 goals scored and 3 goals conceded.

1 time PALMEIRAS CAMPAIGN IN LIBERTADORES 2022: 8 wins, 1 draw, 35 goals scored and 5 goals conceded. In other words, the Verdo is undefeated within its domains.

1 time Players from Palmeiras and Atltico-MG warm up on the lawn at Allianz Parque.

1 time Champion of Libertadores in 2013, Atltico-MG is experiencing a season of instability on the field and seeks victory to end the uncomfortable fast of five games without victory in 2022.

1 time The current two-time champion of Libertadores, Palmeiras comes to the game with an incredible record of 17 unbeaten matches and seeks semi-qualification in the tournament for the fourth time in the last five years.

1 time As there is no longer the away goals rule, a new tie for any number of goals leads to the decision of the spot for penalty kicks.

1 time Whoever wins the duel at Allianz Parque guarantees qualification to the semifinals of the 2022 Copa Libertadores.

1 time In the first leg, Atltico-MG and Palmeiras were tied by 2-2, at the Mineiro stadium. In other words, the spot in the semifinals of the South American tournament is open.