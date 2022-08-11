‘Pantanal’: Velho do Rio will appear in disguise for Jove; see images | come around

Jove (Jesuit Barbosa) is in the South, collaborating on his father’s other farms, José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira). Something that has helped you forget Juma (Alanis Guillen) went to meet Miriam (Liza Del Dala), who shares with him the same desire to make good use of the land. The new friendship will make the boy consider putting aside the marriage with the jaguar, but there is a “but”: Jove may be far from the wetlandhowever, the wetland doesn’t come out of it.
O old man from the river (Osmar Prado) will manifest as another person, to help his grandson with the land chores and remind him that he belongs next to Juma. The scene will air this Wednesday, 10th. See images below!
The friendship with Miriam has helped Jove to get on with her life — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction
While working, the boy will receive an unexpected visit — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction
An unknown man will offer to help you — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction
It doesn’t take long, he realizes that the man is an acquaintance — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction
The Old Man of Rio — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction