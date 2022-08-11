Pedro Saraiva: “Bolflex has some news that we think are somewhat revolutionary for the sector”

Bolflex is one of 7 companies from Felgueiras that will be present at the 100th edition of Lineapelle, in Milan, which takes place from the 20th to the 22nd of September, at stand 22P P26-P28. This is the leading international fair for the components, tanneries, leathers, fabrics and accessories for footwear and leather goods sectors.

“This year’s edition of Lineapelle serves more than ever to listen to customer sensitivities and concerns. Due to external reasons, during the last two and a half years, the market behaved in an extraordinary way in relation to what was common in our sector. It is urgent and important for us to understand if this situation is going to last and stabilize, or if we will have abrupt breaks in orders/production and all the resulting consequences.”, says Pedro Saraiva, Commercial Director of Bolflex.

An international fair like Lineapelle is a place where the actors of the footwear industry meet in person and socialize, something that did not happen in the years of the pandemic, as the fairs did not take place. “Obviously Lineapelle is also a place for parties, socializing and meeting old acquaintances and friends. The constraints of the pandemic have made human contact extremely important and even more valued. We hope to see many of the people who have accompanied us and are part of our growth, as well as meeting new and possible future partners.”, says Pedro Saraiva.

Bolflex has a wide range of soles for footwear, especially in the area of ​​sustainability, which will be featured in the September issue of Lineapelle. “Bolflex is widely recognized as a leader in Innovation and Sustainability. Living up to the usual assumptions, we will present our new family of PU injectors, our new recycled EVA/B-light as well as EVAgreen (a bio-based product), both included in our RB-light range, as well as the entire wide range of recycled rubbers, including the well-recognized e-rubber and R-Skin”, underlines the head of Bolflex.

Bolflex stand at Lineapelle in February 2020

Whole shoe recycling – 360 S – will also be “a strong bet” at Bolflex at Lineapelle. “We are talking about certified, patented, unique products in the world, with a direct environmental impact. As an example, in 2022 we have already recovered 1500 tons of waste, from the most varied industries with which we operate in our recycling unit – Rubberlink”, highlights Pedro Saraiva. The Sendim company also plans to present at Lineapelle “new designs of sole models in the different injection families”. The Commercial Director also reveals that Bolflex has “some novelties that will be presented to selected customers, which we think are somewhat revolutionary for the sector”.

Bolflex made around 4 million Euros in investment between the end of 2021 and the current year of 2022.”We have invested in new 3D machines, design equipment, new mold making machines, new EVA/B-light machines and we are developing a new project/technology for the next few years. We believe that despite the difficulties and constant external constraints unrelated to the activity, Bolflex will maintain its course and a sustained pace of growth. As for the other colleagues in the sector, we have competitors, customers and partners who are very well prepared, with the best facilities in Europe, and excellent work teams.”, highlights the head of Bolflex.

Pedro Saraiva considers that “Unlike other countries in Europe, and with regard to our sector, Portugal has been able to evolve, modernize and keep up with trends. This, combined with the usual flexibility, stubbornness and resilience of Portuguese industrialists and their employees, makes the footwear sector prevail and have the drive necessary to continue to be one of the most important clusters in the country, regardless of the challenges we may face. I also think that we will have to encourage more and more partnerships and meetings between the different stakeholders of the market, to strengthen ties and be able to be stronger as a collective in the face of future challenges”.

The presence of 1,100 exhibitors at Lineapelle has already been confirmed (there were 960 in the previous edition, in February 2022), from 38 countries. So far, 35 Portuguese companies have confirmed their presence at the event, of which 7 are from Felgueiras.