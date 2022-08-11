Photo of wild cat chasing flamingo wins nature images award; see other awardees

A caracal carrying its prey, a flamingo, in Ndutu, Republic of Tanzania

Credit, Dennis Stogsdill / Nature TTL

The stunning image of a desert lynx (or caracal) hunting a flamingo in Tanzania won the top prize in the Nature TTL Photographer of the Year 2022 photo contest.

The photo The Cat and Its Prize (“A feline and its reward”, in free translation), by American photographer Dennis Stogsdill, beat 8,000 competitors from around the world.

“This is nature at its rawest,” says Nature TTL founder Will Nicholls.

“The caracal is soaked from chasing the flamingos through the water, but he came out on top.”

