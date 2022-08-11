Portal raises how much each club should earn for Globo’s PPV in the Brazilian

A report by the Uol portal this Thursday raised how much each club will earn from Rede Globo’s pay-per-view with this year’s Campeonato Brasileiro. The numbers are a prediction, but they show the abyss that happens in national football, since clubs like Flamengo and Corinthians already have a minimum value established in the contract. Fluminense, for example, receives more than ten times less than the red-black rival.

In 2022, the broadcaster will pay in PPV lower amounts than anticipated at the beginning of the contract. That’s because fixed payments were conditioned if all Serie A participants had signed (Athletico did not close with the channel) and clubs gave up the guarantee in exchange for approval by Globo in anticipation of revenues.

Other than that, Premiere’s subscription has gone through changes in recent years. Previously, the channel was mostly sold by pay TV operators with monthly fees ranging from R$80 to R$100. Currently, it costs an average of R$59.90 per month at the largest pay-TV providers.

There is also the intensification of direct sales by streaming of Premiere through Globoplay and partnership with Amazon. This type of sale reverts 50% of net revenue to clubs, while TV subscriptions yield 38% of gross revenue (excluding operating costs). In annual plans, PPV costs R$ 29.90 per month in these segments. See below the values ​​that each club must buy with the 2022 Brasileirão based on a projection that indicates the distribution of R$ 400 million in the season:

Reproduction – Uol