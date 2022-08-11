PSN backend suggests adding native app on PS5

A listing found in the PSN database may have hinted at plans for the addition of the native Disney+ app to the PS5. Only available on PS4 and accessible via backwards compatibility, streaming is likely to reach the next-gen console in the coming months, with full console hardware support.

According to a post on Reddit (via the_andshrew), an entry for a beta version, apparently titled “Vader”, has been spotted on the website. system backend. The file does not have a description or more details, but it has the traditional logo of the software and a promotional banner with some of the official productions of the company.

PlayStation 5 users can naturally run Disney+ on their consoles, but with restrictions imposed by compatibility with the PS4 version. Features such as 4K support, for example, cannot be taken advantage of, and the app constantly has inconsistencies, such as crashes, slowdowns and graphical bugs.

It is worth remembering that, as nothing has been confirmed by Disney or Sony, all information in this article is rumors.

