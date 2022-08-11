Qualifying for the South American semifinal yields millionaire value to São Paulo’s coffers

the vacancy of Sao Paulo in the semifinal of Copa Sudamericana secured a slight relief to the club’s coffers. By eliminating Ceará in a penalty shootout, the Morumbi club took US$800,000 (R$4.1 million, at current rates) in prize money.

Adding up all the phases so far, São Paulo has already pocketed 6.1 million reais. Now, the decision of the semifinal will be against Atlético-GO, which last Tuesday (9th), won Nacional-URU.

The Copa Sudamericana has already been put as one of the focuses of Tricolor São Paulo this season. The tournament value is of great merit. In addition to the history it carries, leaving out the 2021 Paulista Championship, the last time São Paulo won a larger competition was almost ten years ago.

But the financial value is also gladly. It is common knowledge that the team accumulates almost R$ 700 million in debt. The award granted by Conmebol would alleviate this situation a little.

Rogério Ceni made it clear during the press conference after qualifying that he intends to win titles as coach of São Paulo. For him, it’s one of his biggest goals.

– For us, the cups have become even more important, for the Sudamericana to reach the semifinals, with the possibility of going to the final, despite Ceará having played a beautiful match, we know that it will be two more difficult games even than against Ceará, but within what was presented this year, because we had to have a behavioral change in the face of some results, it was to have a higher score – he highlighted.

The champion of the continental wins 5 million dollars (R$ 25.6 million), while the runner-up receives 2 million dollars (R$ 10.2 million).