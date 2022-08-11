Ragnarok at the US box office ~ Marvel Universe 616

After exactly 1 month of release, the fourth God of Thunder movie reached the $700 million mark worldwide. Thor: Love and Thunder has so far made $317.1 million in the US and another $383.3 million in the rest of the world, for a total of around $700.4 million worldwide.

Here comes a curious fact. With that domestic box office total, Thor: Love and Thunder has already passed Thor: Ragnarok and its US total of $315 million. With this, in this way, the film becomes an even greater success than its predecessors. And it should still make a few dozen more this next month.

The main difference lies in the box office in the rest of the world. The film still remains at the sixth position in the highest grossing of 2022, but still far from passing the God of Thunder’s highest-grossing film in the global category. That rank is still up to Thor: Ragnarok and its $853.9 million. The question of not having beaten its predecessor has several factors, but the main one is that it has not premiered in China and some other countries where the film was banned.

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn and Vin Diesel.

Gravedigger



