Redmi K50 Extreme Edition official with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and 108 MP camera

At an event this Thursday morning (11), Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun presented several products from the Chinese manufacturer, such as the foldable Mix Fold 2. Among them is the Redmi K50 Extreme Edition.
The handset has attractive specs such as Qualcomm’s latest platform, 108 megapixel camera and a robust battery pack that goes from 0 to 100% in just 20 minutes.
Tech
10 Aug
rumors
10 Aug
Redmi K50 Extreme Edition has a 6.7-inch OLED screen with 1.5K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, in addition to a hole in the display to house the camera and biometric sensor with support for unlocking by facial recognition.
Under the hood, it comes equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. For power, there’s a 5,000mAh battery pack with support for 120W fast charging.
At the rear, there is a triple module with a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 main sensor, another 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle and a 2-megapixel macro. For selfies and video calls, the device has a 20-megapixel front sensor.
In connectivity, the device has support for Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6E and NFC, in addition to coming with Android 12 under the MIUI 13 interface in the operating system.
technical specifications
- 6.7 inch OLED screen with 1.5k resolution
- Display with hole and 120 Hz refresh rate
- Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform
- 8GB or 12GB RAM
- 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of internal storage
- 20 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- 108 MP main sensor
- 8 MP ultra wide-angle sensor
- 2 MP macro sensor
- 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging
- 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6E and NFC
- Android 12 under the MIUI 13 interface
price and availability
Redmi K50 Extreme Edition launched in China in 4 different variants in black, blue or silver color options. There is also a special Formula 1 themed version of the Mercedes team. Check the official prices below:
- 8GB + 128GB – ¥2,999 (~R$2,250)
- 8GB + 256GB – ¥3,299 (~R$ 2,475)
- 12GB + 256GB – ¥3,599 (~R$ 2,700)
- 12GB + 512GB – ¥3,999 (~R$3,000)
- 12GB + 512GB (Champion Edition) – ¥4,199 (~R$3,150)
See also