Review: The Princess (2022) – Star+

“The princess”directed by Le-Van Kietis another child of the era-John Wickbut instead of being a consequence without personality, the film in its simplicity competently delivers what it proposes: a quality action, well filmed and full of creativity with a camera that captures the beauty of the choreography and highlights the excitement of the moment.

The plot is shallow as a saucer: a princess (Joey King) is taken prisoner to her castle tower while it is being usurped by a subject (Dominic Cooper) interested in becoming the rightful king of the place. He arrests the king, the queen and the couple’s youngest daughter, kills all the castle guards and aims to carry out the marriage for which he was previously rejected, but which he will now do by force. What no one expected from the imprisoned princess was her fighting skills that she learned in hiding throughout her life, and from the tower to the bottom floor, she will have to face many opponents and fight tirelessly for her survival.

With the face of a video game where on each floor we have a ‘stage’ to win, does “The Princess” have its exaggerations? Clear. The story may not make sense at times? Yup. But, hey, that’s what action cinema is all about and you’re required to have the so-called ‘suspension of disbelief’ to embark on the fun fantasy. And what fun! In the same way that Hollywood has always passionately valued its male action movie icons, here we have the other side with a character also full of personality and thirst for revenge and who is valued by the film for her skill and delivery. The actress Joey King surprises in the execution of her action scenes and proves to be an excellent bet for the genre (the actress has already proved herself to be great in the drama with the miniseries “The Act” and lavished sympathy on lousy silly movies that pre-teens love with “The Kissing Booth”).

I have just one caveat: despite the action scenes being very well shot and exciting, the film doesn’t give much space to breathe which can get a little tiring, and there are some action sequences that sound similar and repetitive in style. Fortunately, this doesn’t affect the quality of the whole thing, as we always have another moment where elements of the scenarios are used, and that mixed with the fights, everything becomes much more creative and exciting.

“The princess” it’s one of those delicious silly things to watch, and an action work that delivers a well-made, competent and not generic material. Faced with so many characterless action movies released on streaming, this is already more than commendable. Finally, it’s worth the fun!

The Princess/USA – 2022

Directed by: Le-Van Kiet

Starring: Joey King, Olga Kurylenko, Dominic Cooper…

