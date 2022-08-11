Rich in Argentina? What is expensive and cheap for Brazilian tourists – 08/10/2022

The devaluation of the Argentine peso against the dollar and the real makes the eyes of Brazilian tourists shine in relation to Argentina. In fact, on some occasions Brazilians have the feeling of being ‘rich’ in the country brother — when they ride a subway for less than R$1 or pay R$15 for a bottle of wine that, in Brazil, is close to R$100.

However, prices in certain favorite sectors of Brazilian travelers, such as clothing, rise along with Argentina’s inflation — whose accumulated index of the last 12 months is 64% — and disappoint those who arrive there wanting to have a shopping party.

And they are not few. The latest data from the Ministry of Tourism show that Brazilians represent 22% of the more than 2.5 million foreign tourists who visited the country in the first half of 2022.

But, after all, what are the Brazilians who are in Buenos Aires this week feeling in their pockets? Are we ‘rich’ or not? Our took to the streets of the Argentine capital to find out.

Less than BRL 100 per day

Diva Lopes, 50, from São Paulo, is in the Argentine capital for the third time. Strolling along Florida Street, an important commercial center in Buenos Aires, she even sighed when giving her opinion on the country’s economic advantages: “Very favourable. For me, Argentina is very cheap, especially accommodation, food and transportation.”

I have been here for ten days and my daily expenditure is, on average, 5 thousand pesos. [R$ 92, na cotação que ela conseguiu]with hosting”

Diva Lopes looking for souvenirs on Florida Street Image: Amanda Cotrim

The Brazilian, who is traveling with her sister and a friend, said that she exchanged the currency through the Western Union international transfer network. This Tuesday (9), the price was at 54 pesos to R$1.

The parallel exchange rate, besides being attractive, is normalized. The tourist can transfer Brazilian reais to Western Union and withdraw directly at the company’s stores throughout the city (see at the end of this report how the transaction is made). Another way to access the parallel market is with legal exchange companies that have partnerships with the inbound tourism sector for Brazilians.

Not so ‘rich’

“I found accommodation, food and transport cheap. Otherwise, it doesn’t change much in relation to Brazil”, said the Our the publicist Susan Trevizan, 32 years old, from Campinas (SP). She came to Buenos Aires expecting a better condition after reading that Brazilians are rich in Argentina. “But in reality, it’s not like that,” she found.

Transport is very cheap, but electronics, clothes and tours are equivalent to Brazil” Susan Trevizan

Clothing is one of the great disappointments of Brazilian tourists who arrive in Argentina believing they will find wool, leather and football shirts at more affordable prices.

Tourists sell out Argentina national team’s official shirts, despite the high price Image: Amanda Cotrim

“I am a businesswoman in the clothing business and I can assure you that it is more expensive here than in Brazil,” said Brazilian Sandra Lopes, 62, who is in Buenos Aires for tourism for the second time. Despite this, the Brazilian believes that the Buenos Aires capital has more affordable products and services than São Paulo.

National team shirt: yes, but it’s over

Fábio Araújo was on Florida street looking for an official shirt for the Argentine national team to give as a gift to his son, but he was surprised by the prices in sports stores. “Here it is even more expensive. I saw an official shirt between 15 and 18 thousand pesos, depending on the size, which would be up to R$ 330 for the informal exchange. In Brazil it is cheaper”.

In the Adidas store, the only jersey of the Argentina national team available Image: Amanda Cotrim

At the Adidas store, in downtown Buenos Aires, the attendant reveals that the official shirts of the Argentine national team are in short supply, as a result of consumer demand, mainly tourists. “Brazilians and foreigners from other countries take all the stock”, jokes the saleswoman.

Other side

Walking along Florida Street, the report found a family from Santa Catarina who is on vacation in Buenos Aires. Asked if they thought the country was favorable to Brazilians, the answer was in chorus and emphatic: “No”.

The group, which arrived in Argentina after visiting Uruguay, recognizes that in relation to the neighboring country Buenos Aires is much cheaper, but in comparison with Brazil the prices do not change that much.

Florida Street in downtown Buenos Aires Image: Amanda Cotrim

The perception of the numbers and the purchasing power of Brazilians changes according to some aspects. Tourists who live in cities like São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, which are among the most expensive capitals in the country, find that their money pays off in Buenos Aires. However, this is not an absolute truth for all tourists, especially those who live in regions further away from large urban centers, as is the case of retired Arivertom Silva, 61, from Santa Catarina.

arivertom exchanged part of the money for Western Union and part with the money changers on Florida Street. “Honestly, it is an exaggeration to say that Brazilian tourists are rich in Argentina. I found the prices very similar, especially the food”, compared the retiree.

The practice of exchanging money with street money changers is not recommended as there is a risk of scams, such as receiving counterfeit bills in the transaction.

Money changers exchange reais for Argentine pesos in the informal market: practice is not recommended for tourists Image: Amanda Cotrim

For wine lovers, Argentina is a paradise

Argentine wine is a classic of the country. The product is sold in any supermarket at affordable prices. The Perro Callejero, for example, which was served at the wedding of former President Lula, can be found in Buenos Aires for the price of 750 pesos (R$ 14), both in the malbec as in the Cabernet version; the same wine in Brazil is sold at R$94.

Argentine wine is sold 6 times more expensive in Brazil Image: Amanda Cotrim

For the entrepreneur in the field of inbound tourism for Brazilians, Cleiguea Furtado, the idea that the Argentine currency is worth less is attractive, but it is necessary to be thrifty, since “nothing here costs less than 1000 pesos, so it ends up that, even with the high quotation of the real, the cost is also high, so it is not always proportional”, he says.

at the tip of the pencil

In numbers, the subway in Buenos Aires costs 30 pesos, equivalent to R$0.55. The taxi is also relatively cheap: the ride during the day starts at R$ 3.40 and, as the distances between the city’s tourist attractions are small, the traveler can take advantage of it without having to travel long distances.

Metro in downtown Buenos Aires: less than R$1 Image: Amanda Cotrim

For those who want to schedule a transfer from Ezeiza airport to the hotel, a ride of approximately 35 kilometers costs an average of 3,500 pesos (R$ 65).

Those who enjoy gastronomic tourism will also find a variety of cafes and steakhouses. An espresso coffee costs, on average, 300 pesos (R$5.5); a classic Buenos Aires breakfast, with coffee and two more medialunas, costs an average of 500 pesos (R$9). Steakhouses have variable prices, depending on the location and tourist appeal, ranging from 2,000 (R$37) to 8,000 pesos (R$148) for a cut of meat that serves up to two people.

tourist dollar

In the battle for foreign exchange, the Argentine government announced at the end of July that it is considering creating the tourist dollar so that foreign tourists can exchange their money at the exchange rate of the financial dollar.

The tourist price would be close to the informal dollar, an attractive value and, at the same time, safe, since the person, according to the government, would exchange the money “in a single market”.

However, with the recent changes in the Ministry of Economy, the topic is on hold. The new minister, Sergio Massa, who officially took office on August 3, did not present any specific plan for international tourism, showing that the sector is not on his radar of priorities.

Sisters Diva and Sandra walk on Florida Street in Buenos Aires Image: Amanda Cotrim

Credit card in wallet

Many Brazilians have doubts about informal exchange and feel insecure about exchanging money with exchangers, so in some situations, they end up using a credit card, which is not the best deal. The collection takes place at the formal dollar rate, making products and services 50% more expensive.

This is the lesson that journalist Juliana Sangion learned. Visiting Argentina in July, she used her credit card at a winery in Mendoza, in the Andes mountain range. “It was a big mistake. The experience would be worth R$85 in informal exchange, but with my credit card I paid R$200 for a grilled salmon with broccoli puree and a glass of wine”.

Coffee shops are a tourist attraction in Buenos Aires Image: Amanda Cotrim

exchanging reais

Banks and companies such as Western Union legally provide the parallel exchange service from the real to the Argentine peso. The value of R$1 this week was equivalent to 54 Argentine pesos. In other words, more than double the country’s official price.

According to UOL Economia, in the case of Western Union, the exchange rate used is the so-called blue chip swap, which is intended for current transactions in Argentina — that is, it reflects a real value of the American currency, on the day the exchange is defined, and not a number fixed by the government, as in the case of the official exchange rate.

You can exchange currency with pix, sending reais to Western Union and withdrawing in pesos at one of the company’s stores in Argentina. The fees charged are: 3% of the transaction amount and 1% federal tax.