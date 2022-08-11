Rodrigo Caio reveals he is adapted to physical tests at Flamengo

Defender recovers from knee injury, and Fla does not rule out surgical treatment

In recovery from a left knee injury, defender Rodrigo Caio undergoes conservative treatment in the meniscus. In contact with people close to him, the Flamengo defender reports that he is able to adapt to the physical tests and the training load at the place.

Shirt 3 was injured in a game against Corinthians, on July 10th. Two days later, Flamengo issued a statement highlighting that it opted for a conservative treatment, but if it didn’t work out, there would be a need for surgery. The information from Rodrigo Caio’s report was initially published by the Extra newspaper.

The publication also informs that the defender has chances, although remote, to face Vélez Sarsfield (ARG). The clash against the Argentines will be on August 31, for the Libertadores semi-final, in the neighboring country. The return duel will be on the following Wednesday (7/9), at Maracanã.

The return of the defender tends to improve Fla’s defensive system, which is already going through a great phase and has conceded only one goal in the last five games and, even with the reserves on the field. At the moment, the two starting defenders in the team led by Dorival Júnior are Léo Pereira and David Luiz. In addition to them and Rodrigo Caio, Flamengo also has Pablo, Fabrício Bruno and Cleiton.

Before thinking about Libertadores again, Flamengo now focuses on national competitions and will play two games against Athletico-PR. The first will be next Sunday (14), at 16:00 (Brasília time), at Maracanã, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship. Three days later (17), the duel will be for the return of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, in Curitiba. In the first leg, the teams tied at 0 to 0. The two games will have the most red-black transmission in Coluna do Fla.