Russia and Ukraine engage in intense fighting near Donetsk

Admin 18 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

Observers point out that Russia prepares broad offensive to complete conquest of the Donbass region




Source link

About Admin

Check Also

USA. Man accused of stabbing a teenage girl 59 times in 1982

uA 75-year-old man was accused this Tuesday of raping and violently killing a teenager in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved