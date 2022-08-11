Russian newspaper ‘Novaya Gazeta’ fined R$29,000 for ‘abuse of press freedom’ | World

Independent Russian media outlet Novaya Gazeta announced on Wednesday that it had been fined 350,000 rubles (about R$29,000) for “abusing press freedom”.

The fine was imposed on account of a report published in March about an eyewitness in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson. The article was deleted from the news website by order of Russia’s press regulatory agency, spokeswoman Nadezhda Prusenkova said.

The vehicle plans to appeal the decision, he added.

Russia approves in parliament the expansion of censorship in the country

The Novaya Gazeta has been one of the main resistant voices in the Russian independent press, curtailed since the 1990s, and its editor-in-chief, Dmitry Muratov, was one of the recipients of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to safeguard the freedom of expression.

The newspaper suspended its operations inside Russia in March after repeated warnings from the industry’s regulator, Roskomnadzor, about its coverage of Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine.

Russia has criminalized publishing reports about the conflict that diverge from official accounts.