Samsung Galaxy J7 gets patched update after 7 years of release

THE Samsung released, last Monday (8), a surprise update for the Galaxy J7. What is striking is that the device was released in 2015 and stopped receiving official support for patch and security updates about three years ago. The new versions of firmware for the device have the identification of J700FXXU4BVG2 for the SM-J700F device and J700HXXU3BVG2 for the SM-J700H variantas reported on Samsung’s official website.

The update comes with GPS stability improvements, however the security update package has been updated and retains the April 2018 and August 2017 builds for the J700H edition, confirming the end of support in this period. As the XDA Developers website pointed out, it’s unclear what else the update has added besides of corrections for the GPS. The new firmware is likely to provide protection against a critical bug or security exploit.

It should be noted that only a serious flaw in the security of the device’s operating system would motivate Samsung to update it for the few people who still use the Galaxy J7. The Android version remains the same, 6.0.1 Marshmallow. Therefore, the latest firmware update for the Samsung Galaxy J7 claims to add GPS-related stabilization code, but the security package level and other system elements remain unchanged. And you, do you know someone who still uses the Galaxy J7? Tell us in the comments below!

