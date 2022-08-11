Samsung launches Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with Bluetooth 5.3 and improved ANC

After numerous leaks in recent days, Samsung finally revealed this Wednesday (9) during another Unpacked, its new wireless headset, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

The new generation of headphones from the manufacturer will arrive with some improvements over previous models. One of the good news is that Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology has been improved and should further isolate outside noise.

With the Galaxy Buds 2’s multiple microphones (3 total), intelligent noise cancellation picks up voice and reduces sound volume when user starts talking (voice detection). That way, you won’t have to remove your headphones to listen to conversations in the environment or when someone calls you, for example.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro has Bluetooth 5.3 compatibility, 24-bit sound support — which may vary by application — and 360º audio capability. In terms of battery, each phone has 61 mAh and should deliver eight hours of autonomy, or up to 29 hours with the case (515 mAh). Already with ANC activated, which consumes more energy, the device offers up to 5h of autonomy.

The headphones also come with IPX7 water and sweat resistance certification in black, white and purple.

price and availability

The new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro should hit the Brazilian market on August 23, but its national price has yet to be revealed.