Samsung launches Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with HiFi audio and battery for up to 29 hours – Tecnoblog

Samsung launches Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with HiFi audio and battery for up to 29 hours

In addition to introducing new foldable smartphones, the Samsung officially announced the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in this Wednesday’s Unpacked (10). The wireless headphones should compete with Apple’s AirPods Pro and stand out for their 24-bit HiFi sound quality, 360º audio and battery life for up to 29 hours of playback.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in graphite, white and purple colors
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (Image: Disclosure / Samsung)

Visually, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro aren’t that different from Samsung’s other true wireless earbuds. Launched in graphite, white and purple, the tiny earbuds weigh just 5.5 g, equipped with a 61 mAh battery — enough to support up to 8 hours of playback (5 hours with ANC on).

Combining the battery capacity of the case and headphones, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro has 18 hours of playtime with noise cancellation on, or 29 hours with ANC off.

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and its purple case
Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and its purple case (Image: Handout / Samsung)

Speaking of audio, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have two-way custom coaxial speakers, with tweeter and woofer. It supports 24-bit HiFi quality, but only if used in conjunction with a Galaxy smartphone with One UI 4 or higher. 360º audio also has some peculiarities, and the multi-channel mode requires One UI version 4.1.1 or later.

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro arrives in graphite, white and purple colors
Galaxy Buds 2 Pro arrives in graphite, white and purple colors (Image: Disclosure / Samsung)

Noise cancellation that recognizes human voice

Active noise cancellation uses four microphones, three of which are High SNR type. Samsung says the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can distinguish human voices to temporarily switch to ambient mode, allowing the owner to participate in conversations without having to remove the headphones.

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro uses four microphones for active noise cancellation
Galaxy Buds 2 Pro uses four microphones for active noise cancellation (Image: Handout / Samsung)

In connectivity, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro uses Bluetooth 5.3 with automatic switching between paired devices. The product is compatible with Android devices version 8 and above with more than 1.5GB RAM, but some functions are only available for Samsung devices.

Pricing and launch in Brazil

The suggested price of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for the Brazilian market has not yet been revealed by the manufacturer. The previous version, Galaxy Buds Pro, hit shelves with a value of R$ 1,399. It is worth remembering that the launch has already been approved by Anatel, so the start of sales in the country should not take long.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro — Technical Specifications

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3;
  • Batteries:
    • Wireless charging case: 29 hours of sound (ANC off) and 18 hours of sound (ANC on);
    • Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (each side): 5 hours of sound (noise canceling on), 8 hours of sound (noise canceling off) and 4 hours of talk time (noise canceling off);
  • Sensors: accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, touch, hall, voice pickup unit (VPU)
  • Compatibility: Android 8.0 or higher devices with more than 1.5GB of RAM; Samsung devices with One UI 4.1.1 or higher for 360° multi-channel audio
  • Protection: against submersion in water (IPX7);
  • Dimensions:
    • Refill case: 50.1×50.1×27.7 mm;
    • Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (each side): 19.9×21.6×18.7 mm;
  • Weight:
    • Wireless charging case: 43.9 g;
    • Earphones: 5.5g

