Samsung launches Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with HiFi audio and battery for up to 29 hours – Tecnoblog

In addition to introducing new foldable smartphones, the Samsung officially announced the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in this Wednesday’s Unpacked (10). The wireless headphones should compete with Apple’s AirPods Pro and stand out for their 24-bit HiFi sound quality, 360º audio and battery life for up to 29 hours of playback.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (Image: Disclosure / Samsung)

Visually, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro aren’t that different from Samsung’s other true wireless earbuds. Launched in graphite, white and purple, the tiny earbuds weigh just 5.5 g, equipped with a 61 mAh battery — enough to support up to 8 hours of playback (5 hours with ANC on).

Combining the battery capacity of the case and headphones, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro has 18 hours of playtime with noise cancellation on, or 29 hours with ANC off.

Speaking of audio, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have two-way custom coaxial speakers, with tweeter and woofer. It supports 24-bit HiFi quality, but only if used in conjunction with a Galaxy smartphone with One UI 4 or higher. 360º audio also has some peculiarities, and the multi-channel mode requires One UI version 4.1.1 or later.

Noise cancellation that recognizes human voice

Active noise cancellation uses four microphones, three of which are High SNR type. Samsung says the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can distinguish human voices to temporarily switch to ambient mode, allowing the owner to participate in conversations without having to remove the headphones.

In connectivity, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro uses Bluetooth 5.3 with automatic switching between paired devices. The product is compatible with Android devices version 8 and above with more than 1.5GB RAM, but some functions are only available for Samsung devices.

Pricing and launch in Brazil

The suggested price of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for the Brazilian market has not yet been revealed by the manufacturer. The previous version, Galaxy Buds Pro, hit shelves with a value of R$ 1,399. It is worth remembering that the launch has already been approved by Anatel, so the start of sales in the country should not take long.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro — Technical Specifications