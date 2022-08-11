Santos announces Soteldo’s return | saints

Soteldo is back at Santos. Peixe announced this Thursday the hiring of the Venezuelan striker, vice-champion of the 2020 Libertadores by the club.

The player was at Tigres, from Mexico. He returns to Vila Belmiro on loan until July 2023, with a clause that gives a purchase option and establishes the value for the acquisition. According to Santos president Andres Rueda, the loan was free of charge.

To settle with Soteldo, the football department relied on the downsizing of the payroll: it agreed to terminate Ricardo Goulart, now at Bahia, and sold Léo Baptistão to Almería, from Spain.

Soteldo is the third signing for coach Lisca this transfer window. Recently, Santos signed right-back Nathan, ex-Boavista, from Portugal, until the end of the 2026 season, and concluded the loan of Luan, from Corinthians, until the end of the Brasileirão dispute this year. The two were introduced on Wednesday.

Santos sold Soteldo to Toronto FC, from Canada, in April 2021 and got rid of the FIFA punishment that prevented him from signing new players. At the time, Peixe did not pay for the purchase of the athlete from Huachipato, from Chile.

– We know that the return of Soteldo has always been a huge desire of the fans. We were all sorry when he left, but we had nothing to do on that occasion as we had Transfer Ban. But now this market opportunity arose and we took advantage of it. We know his immense technical quality. I am very happy with this return and I believe that Soteldo can repeat everything he has already done with this huge shirt – said the president of Santos.

In the Canadian club, he played 26 matches and scored four goals. He was then traded to Tigres, from Mexico, where he had a discreet stint. There were 19 games and only one goal.

For Santos, Soteldo played 105 matches and scored 20 goals.

