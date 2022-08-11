Santos relieves medical department, and Lisca has full cast in CT Rei Pelé | saints

The 21-year-old boy, however, has not even debuted in Peixe’s professional team and is still fighting to gain space in the group.

Lisca during Santos training

The high number of athletes handed over to the medical department is a problem faced by most clubs in the Serie A of the Brasileirão. In recent months, in addition to Alex and Lucas Pires, Peixe’s health professionals managed to recover defender Maicon, striker Léo Baptistão (now sold to Almería, from Spain) and midfielder Carlos Sánchez.

As newcomers Luan and Nathan are registered in the CBF’s BID (Daily Informative Bulletin) and, therefore, able to enter the field, Lisca has the full squad to work on his game ideas during training at CT Rei Pelé.

Nathan and Luan are presented at Santos

The reinforcement duo had been training at their former clubs and will not need to go through a period of physical adaptation to be related to Peixe’s games in the Brasileirão. There is even the possibility that both the midfielder and the side will embark with the Santos delegation to Belo Horizonte.

This Thursday, the tendency is for Lisca to start assembling the team that will face América-MG, on Sunday, at Independência. Peixe is in ninth place in the Brazilian Championship table, has a nine point advantage over Fortaleza – the first inside the relegation zone, and is looking for a spot in next year’s Copa Libertadores.

