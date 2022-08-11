São Paulo loses to Ceará, but, on penalties, qualifies for the South American semi-final

São Paulo is in the semifinals of the Copa Sudamericana. This Wednesday, at Arena Castelão, the team led by Rogério Ceni was defeated by Ceará by 2 to 1, but, on penalties, ended up getting the best, beating the hosts by 4 to 3 to guarantee classification in the continental tournament. .

Mendoza and Guilherme Castilho scored Ceará’s goals in regulation time. Igor Vinícius discounted for Tricolor. On penalties, Patrick scored the decisive goal for São Paulo’s classification.

Atlético-GO will be São Paulo’s opponent in the next phase of the tournament. Dragon eliminated Nacional, from Uruguay, winning both the first leg, in Montevideo, and the return match, in Goiânia.

São Paulo now turns its focus to the Brazilian Championship, a competition in which it has not won for six matches. Next Sunday, Tricolor will host Red Bull Bragantino, at 16:00 (Brasília time). Ceará will face the classic against Fortaleza, on the same day and time.

HOW WERE WE AT THAT TIME? BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO @patrickChoco92!! 🙅🏾‍♂️🇾🇪 🎥 CONMEBOL TV / @SudamericanaBR pic.twitter.com/WIpZWrxW3v — Sao Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) August 11, 2022

The game

The beginning of the first half did not have many emotions. The bad lawn made São Paulo bet on the long balls, but, without success, ended up handing possession to the home team, who, despite the bad lawn, tried to get to the attack on foot.

The first good scoring opportunity only came in the 20th minute, when Igor Vinícius made the tackle in the defense field and left at speed, dribbling two markers and giving a sugary pass to Galoppo, who arrived with a first strike, from the edge of the area, sending it to outside.

Ten minutes later Galoppo had another good chance to open the scoring. Calleri made the tackle in midfield and pulled the counterattack, opening for Nikão, who, in turn, gave the Argentine midfielder a deep pass. Initially he raised in the area, but ended up with the rebound and decided to hit the goal, sending goalkeeper João Ricardo to the right.

It was only in the final stretch of the first half that Ceará started to bring danger to the tricolor goal. In the 38th minute, the hosts had a goal disallowed. Lima received from Vina and touched Felipe Alves’ exit, but the referee called offside. But, at 43, there was no way out. Richardson crossed for Steven Mendoza, who climbed higher than Igor Vinícius and headed the São Paulo goalkeeper’s counter-foot, opening the scoring for Vozão and driving the crowd crazy just before the break.

Second time

São Paulo returned for the second half with some changes. Gabriel Neves and Rodrigo Nestor entered the vacancies of Pablo Maia and Galoppo, but it was a remnant of the initial stage that ended Ceará’s advantage. At eight minutes, Igor Vinícius triangulated with Nestor and Calleri and, with a cart, completed for the goal, beating João Ricardo to tie the match at Castelão.

But Ceará didn’t give up and went to São Paulo to regain the advantage. In the 18th minute, Welington hit it wrong after a cross, leaving the ball at the entrance of the area for Guilherme Castilho to arrive hitting it first, in the corner, with no chance for Felipe Alves.

Ahead on the scoreboard, Ceará gained confidence and only missed the third for a detail. Steven Mendoza hit from the edge of the area, in the corner, but ended up taking paint off the beam. São Paulo even tried to respond with a header by Calleri and a kick by Luciano from outside the area, but goalkeeper João Ricardo made the saves without major problems. Thus, the spot ended up having to be decided on penalties.

penalties

On penalties, São Paulo got the better. Even wasting the last charge with Igor Gomes, who would seal the classification to the semifinal, the team led by Rogério Ceni advanced in the alternating charges in Patrick’s kick, by 4 to 3.

DATASHEET

CEARÁ 2 (3) X 1 (4) SÃO PAULO

Place: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Date: August 10, 2022, Wednesday

Time: 19:15 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Fernando Rapallini (ARG)

Assistants: Juan Belatti (ARG) and Gabriel Chad (ARG)

VAR: Nicolas Gallo (COL)

goals: Mendoza, at 43 in the 1st quarter, Guilherme Castilho, at 18 in the 2nd quarter (Ceará); Igor Vinícius, at 8 of the 2nd quarter (São Paulo)

Yellow cards: Richardson, Victor Luis, Vina (Ceará); Igor Vinícius, Galoppo, Miranda, Calleri (São Paulo)

CEARÁ: João Ricardo; Michel Macedo (Buiu), Messias, Luiz Otávio and Victor Luis; Guilherme Castilho, Richardson (Erick), Lima (Fernando Sobral), Vina, Mendoza (Iury Castilho) and Zé Roberto (Matheus Peixoto).

Technician: Marquinhos Santos

SAO PAULO: Felipe Alves; Diego Costa, Miranda and Leo; Igor Vinícius, Pablo Maia (Gabriel Neves), Igor Gomes, Galoppo (Nestor) and Reinaldo (Welington) (Patrick); Nikão (Luciano) and Calleri.

Technician: Rogerio Ceni

