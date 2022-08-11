See behind-the-scenes footage of Jared Leto’s Joker

In addition to Task Force X, Suicide squad also debuted the franchise’s Clown Prince of Crime, played by Jared Leto. There was a lot of anticipation for the actor’s take on the iconic villain, but his appearance turned out to be one of the film’s biggest disappointments.

Knowing how popular Joker is, the marketing of Suicide squad largely focused on her role in the film. Unfortunately, her role was very small. He had almost no ties to the story other than his relationship with harlequin (Margot Robbie).

shared by account The Ayer Cutnew behind-the-scenes footage from Suicide squad came to the public. The photos were revealed by the makeup artist and hairdresser. Alessandro Bertolazzi, who worked on the production of the film. Check it out below:

Suicide squad was one of the DCEU movies in which the Warner Bros. did not agree with the director. The studio forced a revamp on the franchise towards a lighter tone. The film was a box office success, but a critical failure, and David Ayer openly confessed his lack of creative control over the final product. What are your thoughts on all this? Don’t forget to comment on our Telegram group! Is The Suicide Squad Ayer Cut Close To Release? Understand Although the studio’s former CEO, Ann Sarnoffsaid that the Ayer Cut would not be developed, the pressure from fans increased more and more. In fact, general interest in the director’s cut has only strengthened since then. Several cast members have also expressed support, including but not limited to Jared Leto, Jay Hernandez and Will Smith. In 2020, after it was announced that the Warner Bros. would launch the Justice League by Zack Snyder, fans on social media began to mobilize with the #ReleasetheAyerCut movement. Ayer himself confirmed on his social networks that this cut exists, and that only details were missing to be released. It turns out that the Twitter account @RTAyerCutSSthe main organizer of the movement on social networks, has been suggesting that a big news is coming in mid-November 2022. It is worth noting that the account has direct contact with Ayer himself, even revealing, exclusively, some information about the cut . In August of last year, when the hashtag reached a new record of mentions, reaching a mark of 625 thousand tweets during two days, some rumors attested that, in fact, there was a conversation between the director and studio executives. Will we soon have an announcement or the launch of the Ayer Cut? But what about you, what do you think of all this? Leave your opinions in the comments below! Listen to the Legacy Podcast:

Source link