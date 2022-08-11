See Libertadores semifinals dates

Semifinals of the continental competition are scheduled to take place between August 30th and September 8th.

Three clubs are already guaranteed in the Libertadores semifinals. Flamengo, Velez Sarsfield and palm trees confirmed their rankings and now await the confrontation between students and Atletico-PRwhich takes place this Thursday (11), from 21:30 (Brasília time), with Live broadcast for the ESPN on Star+.

As already pre-defined in the Conmebol calendar, the semifinals are scheduled to take place between the August 30 The september 8. In total, six dates are reserved for the clashes, which will take place between Tuesday and Thursday of the respective weeks. See below:

For now, the only match defined is Flamengo x Vélez. the Argentinians, who eliminated Talleres this Wednesday (10)play the first match at home, while the red-black decides the spot in another decision in front of the crowd, at Maracanã.

Palmeiras, on the other hand, are waiting for Estudiantes or Athletico and are in the same situation as the Cariocas: regardless of the rival, they decide at home for having the best overall campaign in the group stage.