“Send it On”: 7 facts about the hit that turns 13

My millennial friend, come here Purebreak will make you feel old: on August 11, 2009, exactly 13 years ago, the song “Send It On“. Interpreted by Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus and Jonas Brothersthe biggest stars of disney from that time, the track marked a generation and maintains, to this day, its status as a timeless hit. Taking advantage of the date, we separate some things that you (maybe) still don’t know about the song. Come with us!

1) Name change

Initially, “Send it On” would be called “Pass It On“, but the songwriters changed their minds before the official release.

2) The hitmakers behind the hit

And speaking of songwriters, did you know that a big group is behind the music? Adam Anders, for example, has already been nominated four times for a Grammy for serving as executive music producer on “Glee,” a series that has also become a commercial phenomenon. The Swede even wrote several hits for Disney movies like “The Cheetah Girls“, “High School Musical” and “Camp Rock” – many of them in partnership with Nikki Hassmanwho also signs “Send it On”.

Who completes the trio of producers is Peer Åströmwho has worked with Madonna, Cyndi Lauper, Jennifer Lopez, Ashley Tisdale, Celine Dion, Lara Fabian and Enrique Iglesias. Okay or want more?