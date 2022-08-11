Should Russian tourists enter Europe? Understand | Sandra Cohen’s blog

A movement to permanently ban the entry of Russian tourists is growing in Europe, in retaliation for Putin’s war in Ukraine. It started in Latvia and has recently embraced Finland and Estonia. The matter is now on the agenda of European Union foreign ministers, who are meeting at the end of this month in the Czech Republic and should soon be discussed at summit meetings of European leaders.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas was adamant in her reasoning for restricting Russian tourism: visiting Europe is a privilege, not a human right. Therefore, according to her, the borders to these travelers must be closed. Kallas backed a call by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the West to ban travel by Russian citizens as punishment for the Kremlin’s decision to invade Ukraine.

In an interview with the Washington Post, he claimed that the Russians are taking other people’s land; therefore they should be forced “to live in their own world until they change their philosophy.”

Since the war began last February, the European Union has banned air travel between the bloc and Russia, but travelers can enter the mainland by car or bus, and it has become overloaded roads in Estonia, Finland and Latvia. From there, they travel by plane to other European destinations, not always for tourism.

The three countries have taken the lead in eliminating this initial route, but their leaders say a definitive decision by the bloc is needed to ban Russian travelers from the Schengen area, made up of 26 countries.

Finland shares a 1,340-kilometer border with Russia and in March ended the rail service between the capital Helsinki and the city of St. Petersburg.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin doesn’t think it’s right that while Russia is waging a brutal war in Europe, Russians can have a normal life, traveling Europe as tourists. “My personal position is that visas are restricted,” she told Yle TV.

A decision by the European Union in this direction would be complex and would be immediately opposed by Hungary, whose prime minister, Viktor Orbán, is an ally of Putin. Isolating travelers would be another chapter in Russophobia, which has been fueled on the European continent by the Russian president.