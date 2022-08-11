Sony Pictures reveals poster for Lilo, Lilo, Crocodile adaptation

THE Sony Pictures released the poster of Lilo, Lilo, Crocodilea film adaptation of the bestselling book series by Bernard Waber. The art shows a curious and charismatic character singing in the bathtub.

Lilo, Lilo, Crocodile will have original songs performed by Shawn Mendes and written by the team of composers responsible for the show king (The Greatest Show man), Benj Pasek & Justin Paul.

In the plot, when the Primm family (Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, Winslow Fegley) moves to New York, her son Josh struggles to adjust to his new school and new friends. But all that changes when he meets Lilo, a singing crocodile (Shawn Mendes) who loves bathing, caviar and good music; living in the attic of their new home. The two soon become best friends, but when Lilo’s life is threatened by the evil neighbor Mr. Grumps (Brett Gelman)the Primms must team up with Lilo’s charismatic owner Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem)to show the world that a family can form in the most unexpected circumstances and there’s nothing wrong with a big singing crocodile with an even bigger personality.

Along with Pasek and Paul writing original songs for the film are Ari Afsar, Emily Gardner Xu Hall, Mark Sonnenblick and Joriah Kwamé.

Directed and produced by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, Lilo, Lilo, Crocodile opens in Brazilian cinemas on November 2nd. The script is signed Will Davies.

The film is produced by Hutch Parker and executive producers are Kevin K. Vafi, Dan Wilson, Robert J. Dohrmann, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Tarak B:n Ammar and Andy Mitchell.