Sony PlayStation Fears Innovative Xbox Game Pass Business Model, Says Microsoft

With the PlayStation 5, Sony is afraid of an innovative business model like Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft says. The statement can be seen in its most recent defense piece in the national body CADE. Redmond is defending itself against Sony’s accusations that it could prevent the Activision-Blizzard acquisition.

Microsoft, in a 27-page response to concerns over Activision Blizzard’s acquisition of Sonystated that the company is quite terrified with an innovative business model that puts the player at the center, which can lead to a decrease in its own revenue.

Sony is a leader in the distribution of digital games and the only concern is:

“Fear of an innovative business model that provides players with high-quality content at low cost, threatening a leadership that emerged from a device-centric strategy and years of focus on exclusivity.”

Microsoft supports this statement with the fact that Sony has not only secured third-party exclusivity, but has also purchased third-party exclusivity. Sony has entered into agreements with third parties to secure other forms of exclusivity for certain games, such as marketing exclusivity or exclusive rights to downloadable content.

Likewise, Sony pays money for certain content not ending up on Xbox or games not being offered in Xbox Game Pass membership. Sony pays for “blocking rights” to prevent developers from adding content to Game Pass and other competing subscription services.

According to Microsoft, Sony profits a lot from buy-to-pay, buy-to-play, and the success of Xbox Game Pass takes it out of its comfort zone and threatens its leadership. That’s why so many attacks.

