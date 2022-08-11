Sorocaba cinemas have a week full of premieres

Prepare the popcorn, because the week is full of premieres in Sorocaba cinemas. And it has something for all tastes: national film, animation, comedy, drama, suspense and horror. Children will still be able to check out in advance the premiere of the movie “The Legendary Dog Warrior” which has a preview scheduled for this weekend (August 13th and 14th).

This Sunday (14) Father’s Day is celebrated and if one of the options for a trip is the cinema, the movie “Daddy is Top” can be the perfect work. The Brazilian comedy starring Lázaro Ramos and Paolla Oliveira tells the story of Tom, an ordinary man who sees his life change when he becomes a father. Alongside his wife Elisa, he needs to learn in practice how to take care of his daughter and, in the midst of different everyday situations, the film shows the inner transformation of the character that conflicts with the way society sees a father present.

Another national work that aims to reflect on the reality of the country under the theme of carioca slums and the relationship between father and daughter is the film “Pacificado”. As the Rio de Janeiro Peacekeeping Police struggle to maintain the occupation in the communities, Tati and Jaca – he just released from prison and she, an introspective 13-year-old girl – travel through the conflicting forces of the place that threaten to destroy hope for the future. The Brazilian drama features performances by Débora Nascimento, José Loreto, Bukassa Kabengele and a great cast.

the kids get excited

Animation “The Legendary Dog Warrior” has a premiere scheduled for Saturday (13) (Credit: DISCLOSURE)

“O Legendary Dog Warrior” can be watched during the preview by children and adults alike – why not? – this Saturday and Sunday, August 13 and 14. The film features the evil villain Ika Chu and his henchman Ohga as they prepare to put a terrible plan in place that could end the city of Kakamucho. But it is Hank, a dog who dreams of being a great samurai, who will take on the responsibility of fighting the villains. For the mission, the cat Jimbo joins the dog and, even though in real life there is the expression “like dog and cat” for complicated relationships, in the movie the two will create a beautiful and beautiful friendship.

to scare



In the late 1980s, a group of young filmmakers went to rural Texas – a southern state in the US – to make an adult film. When they arrive at the house they want to make the recordings, the elderly owners catch them red-handed and that’s when strange situations happen and the group finds themselves fighting for their lives. With intriguing scenes in the trailer, lots of blood and scares, the movie “X – The Mark of Death” has elements of the 70’s, in addition to Brittany Snow and Martin Henderson acting and direction by Ti West.

The movie “Evil Twin” stars Teresa Palmer and Steve Cree as parents Rachel and Anthony. After the tragic loss of their son, the couple moves with their twin son to a town thousands of kilometers from where they lived. However, what was supposed to be a fresh start turns into a nightmare for Rachel. She realizes that her son begins to have dark mysteries and there are evil forces that seek to dominate him. The boy’s mother will have to fight to unravel what is happening and nothing she imagines is.

the drama of survival



In “The Beast”, a doctor is grieving after losing his wife recently, but decides to take a trip with his two daughters to a reservation in South Africa, where he met his wife. What begins as a peaceful journey with incredible landscapes of the African continent, ends up becoming a nightmare full of suspense and drama when they are chased by a lion. Now, the only way to escape the beast’s clutches is to fight and survive, or kill the lion once and for all. The direction is by Baltasar Kormákur and the indicative rating is 14 years old. (Thais Marcolino)